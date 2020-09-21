Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian steelmakers turn net exporters to China in Apr-Aug: Crisil

According to Crisil, more than two-thirds of Indian semi-finished exports were to China in April-August. "Notwithstanding soaring iron ore prices, global steel prices fell to a low of USD 409 per tonne in April, the lowest since October 2016, given weak demand and limited export opportunities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:39 IST
Indian steelmakers turn net exporters to China in Apr-Aug: Crisil
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian steelmakers have turned net exporters to China during April-August for the first time in several years, owing to weak domestic demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Crisil Research. With 69 percent of semi-finished steel and 28 percent of finished steel heading there between April and August, India turned net exporter of steel to China for the first time in several years, the rating agency said.

Primary steelmakers exported 60-80 percent of their total production between April and August this year to various destinations, with China leading the pack, it added. Crude steel production fell a lower 27 percent on-year despite a massive 38 percent decline in domestic demand between April and August, the agency said. The fall in production was far less severe for export-oriented primary manufacturers with around 20 percent decline, compared to a 40 percent fall in the secondary steel segment.

"However, the jump in exports, by as much as 400 percent on-year in June, has come off peaks since then, owing to the easing of domestic lockdowns and some revival in economic activity, reclaiming domestic steel demand," it said. For China, supply disruptions and elevated global iron ore prices led to higher steel imports in these months, given that it imports over 90 percent of its iron ore requirement.

"While global steel prices were on a slide from end-February till June, iron ore prices soared, led by supply-side disruptions especially in Brazil and Australia. Iron ore prices zoomed past coking coal prices – another first in the past 25 quarters. This prompted port-based capacities in China to import semis and process them further to save on increased iron ore costs," the agency said. According to Crisil, more than two-thirds of Indian semi-finished exports were to China in April-August.

"Notwithstanding soaring iron ore prices, global steel prices fell to a low of USD 409 per tonne in April, the lowest since October 2016, given weak demand and limited export opportunities. But demand recovery in China, especially in the current quarter, aided a nine percent on-month rise in steel prices in August to USD 502 per tonne," it said. Crisil Research expects global steel prices to rise to close at USD 460-490 per tonne, or 3-5 percent lower on-year.

"While global steel prices will witness a 3-5 percent drop on-year in calendar 2020, domestic prices are expected to decline only 1-2 percent, also given that anti-dumping duties are in place," it noted.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Governor offers prayers at Badrinath

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya offered prayers at the Badrinath temple on MondayAccompanied by her family, Maurya arrived at the Himalayan temple around 9.30 am and performed puja of the presiding deity VishnuDevasthanam Board offici...

Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed ...

PM Modi lays foundation stone for National Highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway Projects worth Rs 14000 crore in Bihar and launched the project to provide internet services through Optical Fibre in the state today through video confer...

Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020