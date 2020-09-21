Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $1m aid project to deploy centralized air-conditioning systems

This will help to improve energy efficiency and mitigate the risks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and other airborne viruses in public buildings.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:12 IST
ADB approves $1m aid project to deploy centralized air-conditioning systems
“While the threat of climate change has been clear for some time, humanity has also had to confront a once-in-a-century pandemic this year,” said ADB Energy Sector Group Chief Yongping Zhai. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1 million knowledge and support technical assistance project to deploy smart, energy-efficient, and disease resilient centralized air-conditioning (CAC) systems in its developing member countries (DMCs). This will help to improve energy efficiency and mitigate the risks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and other airborne viruses in public buildings.

Studies suggest that viruses such as the one causing COVID-19 can survive in the air for several hours, and droplet transmission can be prompted by air-conditioned ventilation while standard CAC systems are not effective in filtering viruses and other pathogens.

Additionally, up to 50% of the energy consumed in public buildings in developing Asian cities is used by inefficient CACs, which are often old and not regularly maintained. CACs also rely heavily on hydrofluorocarbons, a greenhouse gas potentially thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide.

ADB's project will focus on proper design and operation of CAC systems to prevent virus transmission through advanced solutions and technologies such as high-efficiency particulate filtration, proper humidification, and ultraviolet air purification to reduce airborne contaminants. These technologies will be integrated with smart digital control systems to reduce energy consumption and disease transmission risks associated with operating CAC systems. Studies suggest that technology can help to reduce the energy consumption of air conditioners by up to 45%.

"While the threat of climate change has been clear for some time, humanity has also had to confront a once-in-a-century pandemic this year," said ADB Energy Sector Group Chief Yongping Zhai. "Improving resilience to diseases and mitigating climate change are priorities for our developing members. This project will help address both health- and climate-related concerns associated with air-conditioning systems in public buildings and help to make cities more livable."

The project will also improve knowledge and build capacity among ADB's developing members on energy efficiency and virus transmission risk of CACs in typical public buildings, and pilot smart digital technologies in CACs in selected developing members.

The project will be financed by the High-Level Technology Fund and the Clean Energy Fund under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility, both of which will each provide a $500,000 grant.

The project complements ADB's $20 billion assistance announced on 13 April to help its developing members manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the bank's climate change mitigation programs. ADB is targeting $80 billion in cumulative climate financing from its own resources by 2030 and for at least 75% of its country operations to feature climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Happy birthday Bebo: Bollywood stars shower adorable wishes on Kareena Kapoor as she turns 40

Megastar Kareena Kapoor ringed in her 40th birthday with a fabulous midnight party with her family. To make her day special, Bollywood actors and her friends from the industry including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kia...

9,488 pilots required in next five years: Puri

An estimated 9,488 pilots will be required in India in the next five years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Monday. The total number of pilots employed in the country with scheduled airlines at present is 9,073, Puri said in...

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to streamline the provisions of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, by strengthening the compliance mechanism and enhancing transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisati...

Soccer-Bavarian premier warns of risk of mass infection at Super Cup

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder on Monday urged Bayern Munich fans not to travel to the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla in Budapest this week or risk turning the event into a hotbed for COVID-19 to spread. The German champions, who won ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020