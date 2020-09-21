Left Menu
FMCG brand Dr. Rhazes signs Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Dr Rhazes, the leading personal care brand from Singapore has signed cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:55 IST
Sourav Ganguly for Dr. Rhazes. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Rhazes, the leading personal care brand from Singapore has signed cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. Coming from the house of Singapore-based FMCG company, Believe PTE. Ltd, the brand has launched two disruptive products - 2-hour Ultra Protect Gel and 7-days Surface Disinfectant Shield - that will revolutionize the way India looks at personal care and hygiene in the backdrop of Covid19.

Sourav Ganguly will be part of Dr Rhazes' new campaign to highlight the importance of proactive and continuous protection in our daily lives. The film leverages the cricketers' credibility and immense popularity in India to drive home the message on Dr Rhazes' new product lines. "What the world needs today, more than ever before, is protection and trust. We are excited to be on this path-breaking journey of building trust with one of the greatest cricketing legends of all times, Sourav Ganguly. We want to lead the fight against viruses and germs by launching innovative products that provide pro-active protection," said Ankit Mahajan, CEO, Believe PTE Ltd, while talking about the association.

Most of us have been spending sleepless nights worrying about safety for our families in these times. All of us are scared of doing things that were absolutely normal in the pre-Covid world. With products that offer protection for upto 7 days, Dr. Rhazes simplifies lives by ensuring one does not need to re-apply sanitizers and sprays every few minutes. By changing the approach from being reactive to that of pro-active and continuous protection, these products make the daily lives stress-free for consumers. Dr Rhazes' Ultra Protect Gel kills 99.9 per cent viruses and bacteria instantly and gives active protection against illness-causing germs for more than two hours and a single spray of Surface Disinfectant Shield kills 99.9 per cent viruses and bacteria instantly and disinfects surfaces for 7 days.

"Over the last few months, health and safety precautions have become absolutely crucial to our existence. I am very happy to be associated with an innovative brand like Dr. Rhazes. I think the concept of 'continuous & pro-active protection' is great and I love the way their products simplify our lives," said Sourav Ganguly, while talking about his association with the brand. Designed and developed in Singapore and made in India, both products have been tested and certified by accredited labs.

BOX: Dr. Rhazes Ultra Protect Gel * Traditional sanitizers protect from illness-causing viruses and bacteria, but do not provide continuous protection. Their effect lasts only upto a few minutes. There is always a chance of touching an infected surface after sanitizing hands, especially in public places. Dr. Rhazes Ultra Protect Gel protects family from illness-causing viruses and bacteria even for multiple touches. It contains 70 per cent alcohol and a proprietary mix of antimicrobial compounds for protection that lasts for over two hours.

* A single application kills 99.9 per cent viruses and bacteria instantly and gives active, ongoing protection against illness-causing germs for more than two hours. It forms an invisible layer on the hands, which is skin safe, and inactivates viruses and germs that come in contact with hands. BOX: Dr. Rhazes 7 Day Surface Disinfectant Shield

* Dr. Rhazes 7 days Surface Disinfectant Shield protects families from illness-causing bacteria and viruses. A single spray kills 99.9 per cent viruses and bacteria and disinfects surfaces for 7 days. * The disinfectant combines the benefits of silver based Nanotechnology to deliver highly effective and long lasting sanitising effects. It creates a coating of active silver ions, which is well-known for its broad spectrum antimicrobial properties. Apart from high efficiency, the spray also offers a pleasant fragrance.

Dr. Rhazes Ultra Protect Gel and Dr. Rhazes 7 Day Surface Disinfectant Shield are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket & other leading online platforms. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Paxful builds fourth school in BuiltwithBitcoin’s 100-school initiative

Global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful Paxful.com, has announced that they will be building a fourth school in its BuiltwithBitcoins BuiltWithBitcoin.org 100-school initiative which aims to bring quality education centres to emergi...

Man held for collecting nude photos of aspiring models by impersonating as woman on social media

The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who used to pose as a female model by creating a fake account on social media and collect nude photos of women on the pretext of giving them a chance to audition for a web series, officials sa...

Military-style Marshall Plan needed to combat climate change, says Prince Charles

Climate change poses such a severe threat that the worlds only option is to adopt a military-style response reminiscent of the U.S. Marshall Plan to rebuild post-war Europe, Prince Charles said on Monday.A long-time advocate for nature, the...

Sushant case drug probe: NCB told to file reply on bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A ...
