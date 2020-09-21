Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's imports from China dip 27.63 pc during Apr-Aug: Goyal

Later in a media briefing, the minister informed that the country's export is reviving. During the first half of September, exports have recorded a growth of 10 per cent over the same period last year, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:31 IST
India's imports from China dip 27.63 pc during Apr-Aug: Goyal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's imports from China declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August this fiscal to USD 21.58 billion over the same period previous year, Parliament was informed on Monday. Value of imports from China stood at USD 4.98 billion in August and USD 5.58 in July, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"India's imports from China have declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year," he said. In a separate reply, the minister said there is no proposal under consideration on withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to China.

"No such proposal is under consideration at this time," he said while replying to a question whether the government is planning for the withdrawal of MFN status to China to reduce the export-import business with that country. Later in a media briefing, the minister informed that the country's export is reviving.

During the first half of September, exports have recorded a growth of 10 per cent over the same period last year, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid asks for Spanish army's help in battling coronavirus surge

Madrids regional government chief requested the armys help on Monday to fight the coronavirus surge in and around the Spanish capital where local authorities have ordered a partial lockdown of some poorer areas, prompting protests during th...

Print & electronic media rarely cross line, digital media is completely uncontrolled: Centre to SC

The print and electronic media rarely cross the line by the very nature of their composition but the digital media is completely uncontrolled and remains unregulated by and large, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. The government said i...

ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement

ByteDance and Oracle Corp issued conflicting statements on Monday over the terms of an agreement they reached with the White House over the weekend to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, casting doubt on President Dona...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020