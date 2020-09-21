Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong says IBC amendments to 'patronise' preferred corporates; BJP blames UPA for bank NPA

The bill, already passed by Rajya Sabha, proposes that fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Countering his criticism, Nishikant Dubey of the BJP said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has changed the culture, and its recovery rate has been between 42.5 to 45 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:24 IST
Cong says IBC amendments to 'patronise' preferred corporates; BJP blames UPA for bank NPA

The Congress on Monday dubbed the government as "ordinance-savvy", accusing it of promulgating one ordinance after another under the pretext of the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (second amendment) Bill 2020, its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the constitutional measure of bringing ordinance should be resorted to as an exception and not rule.

Criticising the bill, which replaces an ordinance, he said it is "weakly constructed with minimum logic and a lot of grey area". "It is nothing but is aimed to patronise their (government) preferred corporates," he alleged, adding the MSME sector will be its worst casualty.

The bill does not safeguard any stakeholder, and the government is trying to save corporate debtors, he alleged. He also claimed that under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP), the success rate has been very low.

There has been a "poor and dismal" performance under you, he said, referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill, already passed by Rajya Sabha, proposes that fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Countering his criticism, Nishikant Dubey of the BJP said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has changed the culture, and its recovery rate has been between 42.5 to 45 per cent. All the non-performing assets of Rs 14 lakh crore on banks that the Modi government inherited happened during the UPA government's time, he said.

The recovery rate under various laws during the UPA government was anywhere between three to 14 per cent, Dubey said, adding that the bill was required to save industry and people's employment, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is working to save the country from the pandemic, and hit out at the Congress, saying it is the same party which had questioned people's faith in Lord Ram.

TMC's Pratima Mondal said the bill is a classic example of good intentions but bad drafting, while the YSR Congress welcomed it. Supriya Sule of the NCP spoke about the woes of Jet airways and asked as to why it is being treated differently from a government-run airline like Air India.

When a government-run company makes a mistake, it is alright, but in the case of a private company, it is always corruption, she said, adding that Jet Airways has a huge hub. BJD's Pinaki Misra said the legislation is very much in order but asked as to why an important body like National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has remained headless for so long.

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, the government decided to suspend the insolvency provisions starting from March 25 for six months by promulgating an ordinance in June. Default on repayments from March 25, the day when the nationwide lockdown began to curb the coronavirus infections, would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for at least six months.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday. The elephants in the Seronga area died fr...

Reports: Panthers RB McCaffrey out 'multiple weeks'

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss multiple games with an ankle injury. According to multiple reports, McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rules for the 20...

Italy centre-left set to rebuff League assault on regional stronghold

Italys centre-left looked set to rebuff a strong challenge by the right in a regional vote, holding onto its historic Tuscan stronghold, early count projections showed on Monday, in a boost to the fragile coalition government. As the initia...

CBI books dairy maker Kwality Ltd, directors over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud; conducts raids

The CBI has booked dairy major Kwality Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 banks, led by the Bank of India, of over Rs 1,400 crore through bloating of financial statements and diversion of loan funds, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020