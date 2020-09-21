Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books dairy maker Kwality Ltd, directors over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud; conducts raids

The CBI has booked dairy major Kwality Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 banks, led by the Bank of India, of over Rs 1,400 crore through bloating of financial statements and diversion of loan funds, officials said Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:36 IST
CBI books dairy maker Kwality Ltd, directors over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud; conducts raids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked dairy major Kwality Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 banks, led by the Bank of India, of over Rs 1,400 crore through bloating of financial statements and diversion of loan funds, officials said Monday. Nearly 11 days after registering an FIR in the case, the CBI conducted searches on Monday at eight locations in multiple cities including Delhi, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Palwal (Haryana) on the premises of the company and its directors. The CBI has registered the case against Kwality Ltd. -- which started as an ice-cream manufacturing company and diversified into milk-based products -- and its directors Sanjay Dhingra, Siddhant Gupta, Arun Srivastava besides other unidentified persons, the officials said. The agency has acted on a complaint by the Bank of India. "It was alleged in the complaint that the said accused had cheated the Bank of India-led consortium comprising BOI (lead bank), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, IDBI, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Syndicate Bank to the tune of Rs.1400.62 core (approx.)," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

They allegedly cheated the banks by way of "diversion of bank funds, sham transactions with related parties, fabricated documents/receipts, falsified books of accounts" and created false assets and liabilities etc, Gaur said. In its complaint, the Bank of India, the lead member of 10-bank consortium, has alleged that the company manipulated its financial statements by bloating its business operations through overstatement of the sales. purchases, debtors. creditors and inventories to keep the fund flow from bank going. The bank conducted a forensic audit of the company after it failed to repay loans.

"Out of the total sale of Rs.13,147.25 crore made by the company only Rs.7,017.23 crore was routed through the consortium accounts," the BOI has alleged. It said a considerable amount of trading, sales and purchases were made "without actual receipts of the same in factory premises and physical deliveries therefrom". "Supplies have been effected directly by the suppliers of the Company to the customers of the Company. These items being exempt from taxes, they are also not covered under VAT and GST regime. "These suppliers and customers appear unorganised in nature and appear to have a weak financial base to support such large volumes of business," the bank has alleged in its complaint which is now a part of the FIR.

The bank has alleged that a considerable amount of sales and purchases was settled without actual payments being received or made by the companies. "Balance Confirmations in respect of receivables show huge deviations. Against total outstanding of Rs 1,807.57 crore parties have confirmed receivables of Rs 972.82 crore. Accordingly, it indicates inflation of receivables by Rs 834.75 crore," it alleged. The bank has alleged that the accused directors acted dishonestly with the aid, consent and active connivance of each other, carried out the misappropriation and dishonest conversion of funds for their personal gains.

"The accused persons have given the shape and effect to the forgeries and fabrication as a result of which window dressing and cheating of Bank has been carried out," it alleged. "By their acts of misappropriation, cheating and frauds. the money entrusted to the accused persons for the permitted business purpose have been utilized for their own benefit causing wrongful loss to the Bank of India Consortium," it alleged.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles to seven-week low on virus fears, stimulus fog

Wall Streets main indexes tumbled to their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday, with the Dow shedding as much as 900 points, as worries about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns spilled over from Europe. The CBOE Market Volatility index, ...

AP CM to leave for Delhi on Tuesday on 2 day trip

Amaravati, Sep 21 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday for a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jagan is also seeking to meet Union Home Minister Amit Sha...

Reports: Broncos' Sutton has torn ACL, Lock out 2-6 weeks

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Sundays loss in Pittsburgh and is out for the season, multiple outlets reported Monday. Quarterback Drew Lock sustained a shoulder injury during the 26-21 setback to the S...

Biden, Trump campaign in U.S. Midwest as Supreme Court fight looms

Donald Trump and his rival for the White House, Joe Biden, were campaigning on Monday in two U.S. battleground states that could decide the November election as they sparred over the presidents plan to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat. A Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020