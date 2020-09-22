Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilots' unions urge U.S. regulator to improve cockpit procedures for Boeing 737 MAX

ALPA proposed steps that would allow flight crews to identify and pull a circuit breaker to stop the stick shaker after they confirm an alert is erroneous, echoing an earlier recommendation by Transport Canada. Separately, the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines' pilots, also asked on Monday for a checklist to disable erroneous stick shaker activation as well as an overspeed warning.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 04:30 IST
Pilots' unions urge U.S. regulator to improve cockpit procedures for Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. aviation regulator should require new cockpit procedures for Boeing Co's 737 MAX to help pilots disable an erroneous stall alert that could be a serious distraction during mid-flight emergencies, major pilots unions said on Monday. The proposal about an erroneous "stick shaker" alert is among recommendations the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and the Allied Pilots Association submitted during a 45-day public comment period for proposed 737 MAX design and operating changes laid out last month by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Monday was the deadline for comments. The 737 MAX changes could pave the way for the FAA to lift a ban on the jet, potentially before year-end. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide 18 months ago after crashes killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

In both crashes, pilots grappled with Boeing's flawed MCAS flight control system, which repeatedly forced down the jet's nose, and multiple audio and visual warnings that included the rapid and noisy rattling of their control column known as "stick shaker" and excess speed. The proposals, which include recommendations for pilots during emergency situations, came during a U.S.-led gathering of regulators in the UK for a training review of the MAX.

While the FAA is in charge of certifying the MAX, other regulators like Transport Canada and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) could add different training requirements as part of their validation of the aircraft. ALPA proposed steps that would allow flight crews to identify and pull a circuit breaker to stop the stick shaker after they confirm an alert is erroneous, echoing an earlier recommendation by Transport Canada.

Separately, the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines' pilots, also asked on Monday for a checklist to disable erroneous stick shaker activation as well as an overspeed warning. The union said the FAA should condense a checklist for dealing with a loss of control called runaway stabilizer to help pilots "more rapidly isolate the problem."

Among other comments, the National Transportation Safety Board has called the FAA's proposed changes "positive progress," while crash victims' families have said Boeing's changes to MCAS do not address the jet's underlying aerodynamic problem. Meanwhile, Boeing whistleblower Curtis Ewbank has urged additional protections, while the British Airlines Pilots Association has called for Boeing to add a third "angle of attack" sensor to the jet.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei plans more cuts to jobs, investment in Australia

The Australian operation of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it would continue to cut staff numbers and investment in the country amid strained relations between Beijing and Canberra. In 2018, Austr...

Walsh's grand slam propels Angels over Rangers

Jared Walsh hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fourth inning and the Los Angeles Angels took three of four from the Texas Rangers with an 8-5 win on Monday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh, a rookie first baseman, is hitting .375 i...

Australia's Victoria state reports slight rise in new COVID-19 cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the new coronavirus and 28 cases, compared with two deaths and 11 cases a day earlier.Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre ...

Republican Senator Gardner says he will vote for a 'qualified' Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Republican Senator Cory Gardner said on Monday he would vote for a qualified nominee to the Supreme Court, suggesting he is not in favor of waiting for the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election to name a replacement for the late J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020