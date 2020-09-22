Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPARC licenses commercialisation rights of anti-epileptic drug to Tripoint Therapeutics

These tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients 12 years of age and older. "Under terms of the licence agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent on net sales," the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:21 IST
SPARC licenses commercialisation rights of anti-epileptic drug to Tripoint Therapeutics
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Tuesday said it has granted exclusive licence to Tripoint Therapeutics LLC, USA, to commercialise its novel product Elepsia XR tablets in the US. These tablets are indicated as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients 12 years of age and older.

"Under terms of the licence agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent on net sales," the company said in a statement. SPARC said Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA (The Prescription Drug User Fee Act) fees for Elepsia XR 1,000 mg and Elepsia XR 1,500 mg. The initial term of the agreement shall be five years and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties. "Elepsia XR can bring down the daily pill burden significantly and will be an alternative treatment option for patients suffering with epilepsy," said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

Shares of SPARC were trading 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 171.70 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Alabhya Womens Ethnic Fashion Brand Launched in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd., a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration w...

Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force FATF ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October. Islamabad i...

SleepX urges you to beware of who you let into your bed with its latest NotInMyBed campaign

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd makers of the Flagship brand Sleepwell has announced the launch of a brand-new and quirky campaign titled NotInMyBed The campaign humorously targets millennials whose lives revolve around ex...

New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery, say scientists

Scientists have developed a new tool that mimics how the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 enters and infects cells, an advance that could potentially speed up the search for treatments against the deadly disease. The novel tool, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020