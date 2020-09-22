Left Menu
Taikee's 'CornerStore & BetterLives Days' to amplify small retailers business

Taikee, the B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works that makes grocery available to corner stores, rolls out CornerStore Day (CSD) and BetterLives Day (BLD) to put a spotlight on small retailers and boost their growth this festive season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:50 IST
Taikee CornerStore Day & BetterLives Day. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taikee, the B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works that makes grocery available to corner stores, rolls out CornerStore Day (CSD) and BetterLives Day (BLD) to put a spotlight on small retailers and boost their growth this festive season. Through CSD and BLD, Taikee is offering India's corner stores the levers to enjoy improved margins, a wider assortment of products and services like express delivery.

These sales events are in line with the company's vision to digitally empower millions of corner stores in India and create a level playing field between small grocery stores and organized retailers. CSD & BLD will be observed on every second Monday and every fourth Friday of the month, respectively. With these flagship events, Taikee is pioneering B2B sales in the grocery industry. This festive season, the end consumer will have a higher preference for homemade products due to the pandemic, which in turn will increase the demand for products from corner stores.

Through CSD & BLD, Taikee will roll out deep discounts and best-in-market deals so that retailers can stock up and be prepared to meet the festive season demand. "At Taikee, we are geared up to meet the needs of retailers this festive season, which is 2-3X the normal days. Having sales events on a bi-monthly basis gives the retailers just enough time to sell and replenish stocks. Through initiatives like CSD & BLD, we will continue delivering better lives to them and the ecosystem in which they operate," said Nidhi Ramachandran, Co-founder of Taikee by Peel-Works.

As a company that operates on an inventory model, Taikee passes on price benefits and personalized services to enhance retailers' growth. The company has a direct tie-up with leading FMCG brands like Mother Dairy, Del Monte, 3M, and CavinKare amongst many others. CSD & BLD promotes special offers across categories while increasing the partner brands' visibility and reach.

These days will not only increase the profit margins for existing retailers who are using the app but also elicit interest among the 12 million corner stores in India to explore Taikee. Through these bi-monthly events, the company is also looking at generating employment opportunities for logistics teams.

Taikee's first CornerStore Day sale took place on September 14th and has already seen encouraging participation from its existing wide retailer network. New retailers interested in leveraging these offerings can register on the Taikee app. Founded in 2010 by Sachin Chhabra and Nidhi Ramachandran, Taikee is the B2B e-commerce platform of Peel-Works, enabling better lives for corner stores.

The company has a direct tie-up with leading FMCG brands, making it convenient for retailers to source a wide assortment at low prices through a single app, instead of interacting with salesmen of multiple brands. Taikee solves inventory management, out of stock, and working capital issues for retailers by assuring next day delivery, thus empowering retailers to offer their consumers delightful shopping experience.

The company is committed to providing tech-enabled solutions that aim to improve store sales and profitability for corner stores. Taikee currently caters to over 20,000 retailers across India. The company is funded by Chiratae Ventures, Indian Angel Network, Inventus Capital Partners, Unilever Ventures, CESC Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Bruno E Raschle, Equanimity Investments, and HDFC.

For more information, please visit www.linkedin.com/company/taikee. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

