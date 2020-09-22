Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business activity may touch pre-COVID-19 levels by March: Care Ratings

There has been a pick-up in economic activity since the government began gradual relaxations on June 1 after the COVID-19 lockdown but it will be a long way before pre-COVID levels are attained, Care Ratings has said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:31 IST
Business activity may touch pre-COVID-19 levels by March: Care Ratings
Growth in non-performing assets is going to be a major issue for industry. Image Credit: ANI

There has been a pick-up in economic activity since the government began gradual relaxations on June 1 after the COVID-19 lockdown but it will be a long way before pre-COVID levels are attained, Care Ratings has said. The agency conducted a survey of 621 participants from various sectors like manufacturing, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), construction, real estate, power, trade and other services.

By March 2021, a little more than two-third of respondents believe they could reach the pre-COVID levels of business, show findings of the survey conducted between August 25 and September 13. It said micro units have been affected more in terms of impact of lockdown and the migrants issue has been significant. Also, their access to credit is still a challenge.

Growth in non-performing assets is going to be a major issue for industry and more than 50 per cent of the respondents in micro, small and medium (MSME) and large companies expect this ratio to rise. There are expectations of government intervention in terms of guarantees, deferral of charges, tax subsidy and waiver of payments. There is also big hope on rural demand driving the economy across sectors.

However, there is no enthusiasm when it comes to capacity expansion, which does not bode well for investment. Close to 30 per cent of the sample companies surveyed expect negative growth in sales this year. "Hence, while things are moving in the right direction, it will be along a gradual slope with some expectations of a push from the government," said Care. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen

The only thing more difficult than staging next years Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic might be convincing sponsors to keep their billions of dollars on board in the midst of economic turbulence and skepticism. To make the point this week, IOC ...

IndiaFirst Life Promises to Settle Death Claims in One Day

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd IndiaFirst Life, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has today announced the launch of its initiative that promises to process individual deat...

Parliament passes amendments to essential commodities law

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. The Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, which was approved by the lower house on September 1...

C'garh CM seeks flight services from Bilaspur to metro cities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to provide flight connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. He also thanked Puri for restarti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020