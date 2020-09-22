Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not forcing anyone to invest in small-caps: Sebi chief Tyagi 

"Schemes not true to label will create confusion in the minds of investors," Tyagi said. He further said Sebi has received representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on the multi-cap schemes and the regulator will take a call on the suggestions given by the industry body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:20 IST
Not forcing anyone to invest in small-caps: Sebi chief Tyagi 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday said the market regulator is not forcing anyone to invest in small-caps and investment should always be in the interest of investors amid new portfolio allocation rules for multi-cap mutual fund schemes. He further said multi-cap mutual fund schemes should be "true to label".

The regulator, earlier this month, directed multi-cap funds to invest at least 25 percent of their corpuses each in large-cap stocks, mid-caps, and small-cap stocks. This raised concerns among the mutual fund industry and fund managers estimated that the move would result in Rs 30,000-40,000 crore moving out of large-cap to mid-cap and small-cap companies.

Earlier, there was no restriction on the exposure such funds needed to make in large, mid, and small-cap stocks, and therefore the majority of the multi-cap funds have run with a large-cap bias. "Multi-cap form should be as per their name. We are not forcing anyone to invest in these caps (small-cap, mid-cap) and investment should be in the interest of investors," Tyagi said while addressing industry body Amfi's 25th annual general meeting.

According to him, improper categorization of mutual fund schemes will lead to confusion and mis-spelling. "Schemes not true to the label will create confusion in the minds of investors," Tyagi said.

He further said Sebi has received representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on the multi-cap schemes and the regulator will take a call on the suggestions given by the industry body. Tyagi said debt mutual funds must remember that there is a difference between investing and lending.

Mutual funds are not banks and should not attempt to behave like one, and they must protect the interest of unitholders, he added. "Debt mutual funds are not banks and should not behave like one," Tyagi said.

Concerning the market, Tyagi said uncertainty in markets continues to prevail although steps by RBI and Sebi have helped reduce the volatility.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Bank to close 20% of domestic branches in coronavirus shift

Deutsche Bank plans to shutter one in five branches in its home market in Germany as it seeks to save costs and capitalise on the changing habits of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, an executive said. Philipp Gossow, who oversees ...

FTSE flat, mid caps hit as PM readies new restrictions

Londons FTSE 100 struggled to recover from its worst sell-off in three months on Tuesday, and domestically-focused mid-cap stocks fell, as investors awaited details of new curbs that will deliver another blow to Britains coronavirus-weakene...

Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15 -TASS

Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.The vaccine has been developed by Siberias Vector Institute,...

INS Viraat arrives at Alang in Gujarat for dismantling

INS Viraat, the worlds longest-serving warship that was decommissioned by the Indian Navy three years ago, has arrived off the Alang coast in Gujarat for dismantling, an official said on Tuesday. The aircraft carrier began its final journey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020