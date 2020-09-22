Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNIQLO to add two new stores in NCR

This highlights our underlying commitment to the Indian market and marks a major step forward for our global business expansion," said UNIQLO India CEO Tomohiko Sei. After adding these two stores to its retail network, UNIQLO's store count would go up to five in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:10 IST
UNIQLO to add two new stores in NCR

Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO will open two new stores in the NCR as part of its expansion plans for the Indian market where it is going to complete one year of its retail operations. The new stores would be at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, and DLF Mall of India, Noida, UNIQLO said in a statement.

"This October marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO in India and to celebrate we are thrilled to announce the opening of two new stores. This highlights our underlying commitment to the Indian market and marks a major step forward for our global business expansion," said UNIQLO India CEO Tomohiko Sei. After adding these two stores to its retail network, UNIQLO's store count would go up to five in India. "We will continue to support and help our customers navigate through this new normal by providing them LifeWear for their daily needs," Tomohiko said.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. It is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, which had global sales of approximately USD 21.53 billion for the 2019 fiscal year ending August 31, 2019.

UNIQLO has close to 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory as election contest heats up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on course for a historic election win next month, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as New Zealanders cheered her success in containing the novel coronavirus. The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support fo...

During Trump's India visit there was no requirement of COVID-19 test: Muraleedharan

During US President Donal Trumps India visit in February this year there was no requirement of mandatory COVID-19 test for travellers from foreign countries as the disease was not given pandemic status at that time, said V Muraleedharan, Mi...

Delhi HC stays trial court order restraining publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court order restraining the publication of a book that claims to be the true story behind the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. A s...

As cash flees Macau junkets, gambling hub faces long odds of quick recovery

Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling has sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars from the worlds biggest gambling hub Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say.An unpreced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020