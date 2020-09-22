UNIQLO to add two new stores in NCR

Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO will open two new stores in the NCR as part of its expansion plans for the Indian market where it is going to complete one year of its retail operations. The new stores would be at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, and DLF Mall of India, Noida, UNIQLO said in a statement.

"This October marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO in India and to celebrate we are thrilled to announce the opening of two new stores. This highlights our underlying commitment to the Indian market and marks a major step forward for our global business expansion," said UNIQLO India CEO Tomohiko Sei. After adding these two stores to its retail network, UNIQLO's store count would go up to five in India. "We will continue to support and help our customers navigate through this new normal by providing them LifeWear for their daily needs," Tomohiko said.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. It is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, which had global sales of approximately USD 21.53 billion for the 2019 fiscal year ending August 31, 2019.

UNIQLO has close to 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan..