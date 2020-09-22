Sri Adhikari Brothers Unveils Training Initiative "Masterminds"

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB Group) are launching “Masterminds”, a program that will focus on educating young minds in fields of media by getting them up-close and personal with the finest minds and thought leaders across industries and specialization, under the platform of Governance now. This is the first step by the group in committing itself in making free education accessible to all by breaking the perceived barriers of a high price tag and limited availability associated with premium education. Masterminds will be hosted by Kailash Adhikari, MD Governance Now under the banner of Sri Adhikari Brothers, which shall strive to bring about deepest insights into the minds of the gurus across various field, on what it takes to succeed and be the best in their respective specializations.

On the launch of Masterminds, Markand Adhikari said, “Like all things changing rapidly in the digital era, education too has a new form. Gone are the days where education was limited to schooling in a formal institution. Education is growing to be and increasingly needs to be all pervasive. And the way I see I it, it is not just about education but about finding innovative ways of tapping into infinite knowledge pool that is retained with the leading minds and thought leaders of our nation. For the same we realized that to harness sharing of such intellectual capabilities for the eager youth of India, we must commit ourselves to bring about the first of many free education opportunities through a platform that delves into the finest Masterminds success mantra’s and innovative thought processes.” Hosted by Kailash Adhikari, who has already hosted innumerable eminent personalities of India in his Visionary Talk Show across various fields, Masterminds will be a unique exploratory interaction and will take a live form over Zoom, accessible via registering on the Governance Now platform. As the world has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic several people, groups and organizations have come forth to support the less fortunate like never before. Doing its bit has been Sri Adhikari Brothers Group with its Chairman and MD Markand Adhikari leading from the front.

At the onset of the pandemic SAB Group had launched a talent hunt show dedicated to the migrants who had to give up on their livelihoods and return back to their villages and towns with no source of income for months. Hunar - A SAB Group initiative 2.0 has identified thousands of talented individuals and rewarded them financially for their talent besides nurturing their talents over a period of time in the coming future. Image: Markand Adhikari PWR PWR