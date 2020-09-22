Left Menu
PicsArt Empowers Indian Creators, Sees Surge in Downloads and Usage Since Quarantine

PicsArt's focus on India is great news for Millennials as they are looking for the best options to meet their photos and videos editing requirement in the backdrop of the recent development in the app space in the country.

22-09-2020
NEW DELHI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PicsArt, the world's leading creative platform and social editing app, is set to focus on the Indian market. India is home to one of the largest Millennial groups, including its ever-expanding content creators. PicsArt's focus on India is great news for Millennials as they are looking for the best options to meet their photos and videos editing requirement in the backdrop of the recent development in the app space in the country. Founded on the belief that 'anyone can be a creator,' PicsArt has been popular among Millennials and Gen-Z'ers around the world looking to have fun creating and editing content beyond just applying filters. With more than 1B downloads to date, the all-in-one photo and video editing app offers a unique combination of creative tools, unlimited content and a thriving community of 150M monthly active creators. PicsArt has made a name for itself in the space by redefining the basic concept of photo and video editing by focusing on the social editing experience. Many of its creators upload free-to-edit content, which is then used by other community members in their edits, or 'remixes.' "India has always been a key market for PicsArt and we wish to grow further," said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO of PicsArt. "The recent development in the app industry in this region and the lockdown situation due to COVID-19, forcing everyone to stay at home, gives us a huge opportunity to be even more helpful as a creative outlet, stress reliever, and for small businesses, an easy way to create marketing material. We are seeing a huge rise in demand for consumer-friendly photo and video editing platforms," he added.

After the first announcement of India's country-wide lockdown to combat COVID-19, PicsArt saw a 45% increase in monthly active users (MAU) in India alone and a 43% jump in app downloads. Ravish Jain, Country Head of PicsArt India, said, "PicsArt comes as a boon to the many content creators who have been looking for an alternative photo and video editing app that goes beyond the default filter apps they were used to. With thousands of editing tools, users can transform their photos and videos, create stickers, and stir up their hidden artist by creating, editing and remixing visual content. We're excited to see a surge in downloads and usage in a time when people are looking for a creative escape." PicsArt Gold is available, ad-free, on a monthly or annual subscription basis for those wishing to enjoy premium editing. With PicsArt Gold, subscribers have access to millions of stickers, hundreds of fonts, frames and backgrounds, and an entire library of #free-to-edit content and stock photography. PicsArt users can try a free 7-day trial to explore the premium perks included with PicsArt Gold.

About PicsArt PicsArt is one of the world's #1 creative platform and social editing app leading the visual storytelling revolution. It has been a top 20 most downloaded app for six consecutive quarters and the 14th most downloaded app in 2019. With more than 150 million monthly active creators, the PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares billions of images every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Moscow; New Delhi; Beijing; Tokyo; and Los Angeles, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company. Download the app now or visit PicsArt.com, or PicsArt.com/press-kit for more information. PWR PWR

