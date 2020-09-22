Left Menu
Post-paid tariff war: Jio unveils JioPostpaid Plus with entertainment, int'l roaming, other benefits

The key features of Jio Postpaid Plus include a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar at no extra cost, family plan and data rollover benefits, India calling at Re 1 with Wifi on international roaming, among others, the release said. JioPostpaid Plus will be available starting September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:38 IST
After unleashing a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans, bundling up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar. JioPostPaid Plus for mobile customers will have a monthly tariff from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499 with different benefits, the company said in a statement.

The move assumes significance as it marks a major tariff offensive by Jio in the post-paid category, where typically average revenue per user (ARPUs) tend to be far higher than the pre-paid segment. In a statement, Jio said that the main objective of the newly-launched JioPostpaid Plus service is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.

With its latest postpaid offensive in the intensely-competitive Indian telecom market, Jio is also offering free home delivery and activation as well as premium call centre service. "There can't be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category," Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said in a statement.

JioPostpaid Plus has been designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer, he added. "It accounts for the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features, and most importantly the customer experience," he said.

Jio has tried to design "a gold standard service experience", he noted. The key features of Jio Postpaid Plus include a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar at no extra cost, family plan and data rollover benefits, India calling at Re 1 with Wifi on international roaming, among others, the release said.

JioPostpaid Plus will be available starting September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery..

