Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFC-MFIs' loan disbursement drops 96 pc to Rs 570 cr in Jun quarter

Analysis on NBFC-MFIs is based on data collected from 54 members that are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), MFIN said. In the reporting period, NBFC-MFIs disbursed 2.04 lakh loans as compared with 59 lakh in the first quarter of the previous financial year, the report showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:23 IST
NBFC-MFIs' loan disbursement drops 96 pc to Rs 570 cr in Jun quarter

Loan disbursements by non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) declined 96 per cent to Rs 570 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to a report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN). It had stood at Rs 15,865 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The data pertains to NBFC-MFI members of MFIN, a self-regulatory organisation and industry association of the microfinance sector in the country. It has 56 NBFC-MFIs and 35 associates including banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and NBFCs as its members. Analysis on NBFC-MFIs is based on data collected from 54 members that are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), MFIN said.

In the reporting period, NBFC-MFIs disbursed 2.04 lakh loans as compared with 59 lakh in the first quarter of the previous financial year, the report showed. Average loan amount disbursed per account during the June 2020 quarter was Rs 27,996, an increase of around 4 per cent against the year-ago period.

"The April-June 2020 quarter has been unprecedented both for microfinance lending institutions and microfinance borrowers. With the lockdown impacting livelihood of clients, MFIs provided moratorium to clients as per RBI guidelines," MFIN Chief Executive Officer Alok Misra said. However, the moratorium was not extended to MFIs by all lenders, which caused double squeeze, he added.

In terms of NBFC-MFIs, the aggregate gross loan portfolio (GLP) of MFIs stood at Rs 72,170 crore as on June 30, 2020, which represents a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent as compared to June 30, 2019, and a contraction of 3 per cent in comparison to March 31, 2020. The GLP includes an owned portfolio of Rs 55,296 crore and a managed portfolio of Rs 16,874 crore.

The microfinance industry's total loan portfolio stood at Rs 2,27,727 crore as of June 30, 2020, for loans originating after February 2017, it said. During the reporting quarter, NBFC-MFIs received a total of Rs 5,973 crore in debt funding, which is almost equal to the corresponding period a year ago and 52 per cent lower than the fourth quarter of 2019-20 at Rs 12,448 crore.

As on June 30, 2020, NBFC-MFIs, on an aggregated basis, have a network of 14,167 branches with 1,09,239 employees, the report said. Based on the June 2020 quarter data available for 52 NBFC-MFI members, loan amount disbursed through cashless mode is 93 per cent.

About 52 per cent of members have reported that more than 90 per cent of their disbursement took place in cashless mode, while 42 per cent members have reported zero disbursements during the quarter..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...

U'khand CM inaugurates city forest in Jhajhra

A city forest showcasing Uttarakhands unique flora and fauna was inaugurated at Jhajhra near here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat. &#160; &#160; &#160; Developed as a nature educati...

Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 203-cr worth Dubai assets of Iqbal Mirchi's family

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached Dubai-based assets worth over Rs 203 crore of late gangster Iqbal Mirchis family in connection with a money laundering case. The attached assets include 15 commercial and residenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020