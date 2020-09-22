Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi constitutes technical committee on social stock exchange

"In terms of the recommendations of the WG, there is a need to develop the framework for onboarding NPOs and FPEs on the SSE including defining for-profit social investing / enterprises, prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials, governance, performance etc and dwell upon aspects related to social impact, social audit, information repositories etc," Sebi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:44 IST
Sebi constitutes technical committee on social stock exchange

Sebi has set-up a technical committee on the social stock exchange, which will develop a framework for onboarding profit and non-profit organisations on such bourses and prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials and governance. The committee will also prescribe disclosure requirements relating to performance and dwell upon aspects related to social impact and social audit, Sebi said in a statement on Monday.

The decision of setting-up of the technical group has been taken following the recommendation of the working group (WG) on the social stock exchange (SSE). The technical group would be chaired by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, former chairman of NABARD. Other members of the group include Ingrid Srinath, founder-director, Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University; Pushpa Aman Singh CEO of Guidestar; and Santhosh Jayaram, Partner and Head- Sustainability and CSR Advisory at KPMG.

In addition, Roopa Kudva, managing director of Omidyar Network India (Social Impact Investor; part of Omidyar Group), Shaji Krishnan V, Deputy Managing Director of NABARD, Sanjeev Singhal, chairman of sustainability reporting standards board at ICAI, representatives of BSE, NSE and Sebi will be part of the technical group. Earlier, working group (WG) on the social stock exchange, chaired by Ishaat Hussain submitted its report on June 1, 2020. The working group has outlined its vision and made high-level recommendations which include the participation of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and for-profit enterprises (FPEs) on social stock exchanges subject to committing to minimum reporting requirements.

Additionally, it recommended the standardisation of financial reporting by non-profit organisations on such bourses. Besides, a direct listing of non-profit organisations through the issuance of bonds and a range of funding mechanisms, which include some of the existing mechanisms such as Social Venture Funds under the Alternative Investment Funds, has been recommended by the working group.

The SSE can be housed within the existing stock exchange such as the BSE and/or National Stock Exchange (NSE). This would help the SSE leverage the existing infrastructure and client relationships of the exchanges to onboard investors, donors, and social enterprises (for-profit and nonprofit), the WG said in its report. "In terms of the recommendations of the WG, there is a need to develop the framework for onboarding NPOs and FPEs on the SSE including defining for-profit social investing / enterprises, prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials, governance, performance etc and dwell upon aspects related to social impact, social audit, information repositories etc," Sebi said. To develop and make recommendations on these aspects, the regulator has constituted the technical group.

The technical group may, if it so desires, seek consultation from other experts as special invitees, it added. The social stock exchange is a novel concept in the country and such a bourse is meant to serve private and non-profit sector providers by channelling greater capital to them.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Special court sends six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists to four-day NIA custody

A special NIA court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists, who were recently arrested from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day custody of the National Investigation Agency NIA. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh sent the six accused ...

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...

U'khand CM inaugurates city forest in Jhajhra

A city forest showcasing Uttarakhands unique flora and fauna was inaugurated at Jhajhra near here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat. &#160; &#160; &#160; Developed as a nature educati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020