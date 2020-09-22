Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The high court warned Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) of imposing a cost on it for failing to implement the law and granted it eight weeks to take action. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the court expects that TRAI will adjudicate the show cause notices issued by it to the unregistered entities and persons and some progress will be shown on the action taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:57 IST
Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC). The high court warned Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) of imposing a cost on it for failing to implement the law and granted it eight weeks to take action.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the court expects that TRAI will adjudicate the show cause notices issued by it to the unregistered entities and persons and some progress will be shown on the action taken. The court noted that TRAI’s counsel has shown some definitions of provisions but said they are of no use if no action is to be taken by the telecom regulator after issuance of show cause notices.

“We expect TRAI to adjudicate upon the show cause notices,” the bench said. During the hearing, the bench questioned the TRAI for not taking any action against anyone even when the law has been enacted for so long.

“Have you taken any action/ are you going to take any action... Suppose there is no fraud, will you allow them to work like this and remain unregistered. Start taking action against at least 10 persons. Why are you feeling shy, take action against one or two and let them come to the court then we will deal with it,” it said. Advocate Arjun Natarajan, representing TRAI, said he was making a statement that TRAI shall take steps for barring unregistered headers.

He sought four weeks time to take action against unregistered entities or against whom the show cause notices have been issued. The court, however, granted it eight weeks time to show progress was made with regard to registration of the headers, unregistered telemarketers and principal entities. It also asked TRAI to file an additional affidavit.

The observations and direction by the bench came while hearing a plea by One97 Communications Ltd, which runs online payment platform Paytm, alleging that telecom operators are not blocking "phishing" activities over various mobile networks. Phishing is a cyber crime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of a organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Paytm, said he was only seeking strict implementation of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018, which was notified by the TRAI to curb problem of unsolicited commercial communications, by TRAI and the telecom companies.

The counsel had earlier contended that unregistered players are operating on a large scale leading to frauds to the tune of Rs 1-2 crore being committed against Paytm customers every month. He had said that all unregistered headers should be removed forthwith and not be allowed to operate on the mobile networks and if telecom companies do not take such steps, then penal action be taken against them.

TRAI had earlier said that it had registered 50,000 headers and 80,000 principal entities and the work of registration was going on. Examples of some registered headers are -- Paytm, PYTM, PTM, IPAYTN, PYTKYC. Airtel’s counsel had said it was complying with the regulations and the same stand was taken by Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio, MTNL and BSNL.

Paytm, in its plea filed through advocate Karuna Nandy, has claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by the phishing activities over the mobile networks and the failure of the telecom companies to prevent the same has "caused financial and reputational loss" to it for which it has sought damages of Rs 100 crore from them. Paytm has contended that the telecom majors are violating their obligations under the TCCCPR 2018.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport COVID-19 tests for all departing international passengers to replace the quarantines they blame for exacerbating the travel slump. Rapid and affordable antigen tests that can be administered by ...

Mexico to sign up for WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

Recent developments in India spurred deep concern about status of minorities: US lawmakers told

India is an important pillar of global democratic order, especially at a time when an authoritarian China is seeking to expand its influence around the world, but recent developments in India have spurred deep concern about the countrys dir...

Industry pitches for 'fiscal future road map' with medium term goals

India Inc on Tuesday made a case for announcing a fiscal future road map with medium term goals and recapitalising of public sector banks during their representatives meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant-led empowered group. During the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020