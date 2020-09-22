Developmental goals can't be achieved without welfare of all sectors: J&K Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmir Leiutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the goal of development cannot be achieved without taking the welfare of all sectors into consideration in the Union territory. Sinha made these observations when members of business fraternity including the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal on Tuesday called on him here at the Raj Bhavan. They expressed their gratitude towards the government for providing relief to the business community through mega economic package for the revival of businesses.

"The UT government is aware of the issues and problems of the business community of J&K and the mega relief and revival package was announced to help the J&K business sector to tide over their problems, financial and non-financial, aimed at helping business and entrepreneurs," Sinha added. The Lt Governor also assured the members of the delegations to take up the issues projected by them for consideration on merit.

A delegation of CII led by Farooq Amin thanked the Lt Governor for the unprecedented relief package for the business sector to the tune of Rs 1,350 crore. The delegation hailed the package as "a good beginning" and hoped that the move helps in bringing a paradigm shift in the growth trajectory of J&K. As per the official spokesperson, the issues projected by the delegation from CII included the release of pending governmental payments to MSME units of J&K, establishing CII Institute of Hospitality and Industry-led facilitation cell for employment and livelihood.

Members of the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal led by its President Sanjay Bansal thanked the Lt Governor for announcing mega economic package of Rs 1,350 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. They hoped that the package would help businesses recover from the losses faced due to the COVID-19 crisis. They also assured full cooperation from the body in future also.