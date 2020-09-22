Left Menu
'Tech intensity' key to business resilience: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said "tech intensity" will play a key role in enhancing business resilience as well as transformation of organisations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nadella explained that tech intensity revolves around how an organisation adopts the latest technology and integrates it into the firm, how it builds its own unique digital capability, and the 'trust factor'.

22-09-2020
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said "tech intensity" will play a key role in enhancing business resilience as well as transformation of organisations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a 'Microsoft Ignite' event, Nadella said the case for digital transformation has never been more urgent to succeed in a "world of unprecedented constraints". "...they will need to empower employees, foster a new culture of hybrid work, engage their customers in new ways, intelligently and virtually transform products and services with new business models and optimise operations to keep customers and employees, safe and secure," he added. He noted that tech intensity is key to business resilience as well as transformation. Nadella explained that tech intensity revolves around how an organisation adopts the latest technology and integrates it into the firm, how it builds its own unique digital capability, and the 'trust factor'. "The stakes could not be higher. Tech intensity will determine not only what organisations can weather the current crisis, but also determine that they are prepared to navigate future tail events," he said. Nadella said Microsoft is the only company that has a complete technology stack to support both tech adoption and tech capability building. He cited the example of Myntra and said the Indian online fashion retailer has seen hundreds of thousands of new customers each week since the start of the pandemic. He added that Myntra relied on Microsoft's analytics services and handled as many as 450,000 concurrent users and provided personalised shopping recommendations to customers.

