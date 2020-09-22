Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot approves 'Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020'

The state road transport corporation would be the nodal agency to run the scheme, named ''Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020'' and the expenses on it would be borne by Devasthan Department, an official statement said. Chief Minister Gehlot had earlier started the facility of free bus travel to Haridwar for two members of a family during the COVID lockdown for immersion of ashes in Ganga there.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:22 IST
Gehlot approves 'Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020'
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix.com

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation's scheme to allow free bus travel to two members of a family to immerse ashes of their loved ones in the Ganga in Haridwar. The state road transport corporation would be the nodal agency to run the scheme, named ''Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020'' and the expenses on it would be borne by Devasthan Department, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Gehlot had earlier started the facility of free bus travel to Haridwar for two members of a family during the COVID lockdown for immersion of ashes in Ganga there. The work related to online registration of passengers, arrangements for transport to the destination, facilities provided during the journey will be done by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, the statement said. According to the guidelines of the scheme, everyone will be able to take advantage of it except the income taxpayers and government employees. A maximum of two members of the family of the deceased would be allowed to travel free with the ashes. At the time of registration, complete details will have to be given about the dead person and the copies of related documents, like death certificate, will have to be kept with those carrying the ashes, the statement said.

Following the social distancing norms, a maximum of 46 passengers in a bus would be allowed travel to Haridwar, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtuns hold protest at UNHRC against Pakistan army for abducting and killing activists

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM Europe organised a protest in front of UNHRC headquarters in Geneva to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists ...

Lok Sabha passes three labour codes; govt says workers to get salary, social security

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties, with the government emphasising that these codes will provide salary security, social security and proper environment at wor...

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

COVID-19 vaccine: Mumbai's KEM Hospital gets nod for trials

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run King Edward Memorial KEM Hospital on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting phase II and III trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate, an official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020