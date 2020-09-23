Pence's plane forced to return to New Hampshire airport over engine issue -Fox News

Pence's plane forced to return to New Hampshire airport over engine issue -Fox NewsReuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 05:29 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's plane was forced to return to a Manchester, New Hampshire, airport on Tuesday due to an engine issue, Fox News reported.
Local TV station WMUR, citing unnamed sources, said the cause of the engine problem on Air Force Two may have been a bird strike. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pence
- Manchester
- New Hampshire
- Fox News
- White House
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-England defender Bronze returns to Manchester City
Trump-endorsed candidate wins New Hampshire congressional primary
Trump's picks win Senate, House Republican primaries in New Hampshire
Bruno Fernandes wins Manchester United 2019-20 Player of the Year
Soccer-Evra slams Manchester United over approach to recruiting players