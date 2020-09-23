Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annova Solutions Helping Client's Journey with Dedicated Teams Working on Industry-specific Labels

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:17 IST
Annova Solutions Helping Client's Journey with Dedicated Teams Working on Industry-specific Labels
Representative image

Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a result, there has been an exponential rise in deployment of ML. India is an emerging marketplace for new technologies to gain good traction. Indore-based, Annova Solutions has a team of experts with industry knowledge and experience with the heart of a start-up. It a fast-growing Machine Learning services company that has been catering to clients in the field of sports, e-gaming, loan authorization based on satellite images, text labeling for analytics clients, which aids data scientists and tech teams without a hitch.

Vikas Dubey, CEO, Annova Solutions, says, "We help our clients in their journey by providing dedicated teams working on industry-specific labels and the required scale to create the data needed to make the AI engine tick." AI and Machine Learning are going to play a key part in shaping up the world in the coming decades and businesses around the world are working towards leveraging, adapting to AI and Machine Learning. The global enterprise AI market size is growing at 35.4% CAGR and is going to cross $50 billion by 2026. Three key drivers that will differentiate leaders from the rest are: • Strategic use of AI in specific domains in businesses • Quantity & Computing Speed • Quality of data.

Catering to clients in sports, e-gaming, loan authorization, motor insurance, and analytics. Annova's services are also rendered to clients in the fields of image annotation, computer vision, video analytics, predictive analytics, deep learning, and industry-based AI applications. Working in various fields with a variety of clients has not only helped Annova expand its services but it has also helped the company face challenges head-on, delivering the best solutions to its clients. For the remarkable work done by Annova Solutions in Machine Learning solutions, CIOReviewIndia - April 2020 featured them as One Of The Top 20 Companies That Are Most Promising ML Solution Providers in their 2020 edition. Also, one of their US-based clients referred them for their substantial work in a feature of The NY Times.

About Annova Solutions Pvt Ltd. At Annova Solutions, we believe in solving problems and overcoming challenges for our clients. Our leaders have extensive knowledge across various verticals across the globe. Our teams are powered with innovation, new-techniques, and adaptability which makes working with us flexible yet efficient. Annova sets up Knowledge Service Units (KSUs) which are nothing but an extension of your team - except that Annova does most of the heavy lifting, ideation, execution, so that you can sit back, relax and focus on most strategic areas of your business. We are the pioneers and masters of AI & Machine Learning Services, Computer Vision Services, Healthcare Operations, and shared service partners in India.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

In the name of the mother: Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition

Afghan woman Laleh Osmany has been campaigning for years for a change to the age-old custom of officially identifying people by the names of their fathers, calling for mothers names to be included on identity cards.But her Where Is My Name ...

Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020....

Greater father involvement in infant parenting is beneficial for paternal mental health: Study

A fathers involvement in the parenting of an infant is associated to a lower risk of experiencing paternal depressive symptoms during the first year of the childs life, according to a study. The study was published in the open-access journa...

India building collapse toll climbs to 35, search and rescue efforts continue

Rescue workers battled rain and cramped conditions to scour through rubble and look for possible survivors as the toll from an apartment building collapse on the outskirts of Mumbai rose to 35, a senior government official said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020