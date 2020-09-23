Mphasis inks partnership with US-based Upswot

IT solutions provider Mphasis on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with US-based fintech startup Upswot. The partnership would focus on creating a joint solution offering to help US-based regional and global banks increase revenue and provide insight-driven services to their SMB and mid-market customers, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The solution will enable access to over 120 apps typically used by SMB and mid-market customers and combine with KPI-oriented analytics on top, it said. "The offering is intended to provide a powerful overall digital experience for the bank's customers as well as the bank's relationship managers," the statement added.