Biocon appoints Anupam Jindal as its Chief Financial Officer

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Biopharmaceuticals company BioconLtd has announced that Anupam Jindal has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining the Bengaluru-headquartered company, Jindal worked with the Vedanta Group of companies for 22years, where he held the position of Group Chief FinancialOfficer at Sterlite Technologies Ltd, according to a Bioconstatement

Biocon's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Siddharth Mittal said, "We are pleased to have Anupam join us at this crucial phase of our growth, as we expand our portfolio and enter new geographies, to address patient needs for affordable, high-quality medicines."

