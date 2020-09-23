Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $500m loan to help Indonesia initiate response to disasters

“Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and is highly vulnerable to a range of natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, landslides, floods, and droughts, and now COVID-19,” said ADB Vice-President Ahmed M. Saeed.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:34 IST
ADB approves $500m loan to help Indonesia initiate response to disasters
“The program aims to help the government boost environmental sustainability, disaster and climate resilience, and human capital development, including health and gender equality,” said ADB Financial Sector Specialist Benita Ainabe. Image Credit: Twitter(@ QRCS)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million loan to provide Indonesia with quick access to emergency financing in the event of disasters caused by natural hazards and disease outbreaks, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and is highly vulnerable to a range of natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, landslides, floods, and droughts, and now COVID-19," said ADB Vice-President Ahmed M. Saeed. "This policy-based loan will help the government initiate a timely response to such shocks and reduce the economic and social impacts on public infrastructure and people's livelihoods, especially among the poor and women."

The Disaster Resilience Improvement Program, which offers contingent disaster financing following disaster or health emergency declarations, supports Indonesia's reforms in disaster risk management and health services, as well as efforts to improve disaster resilience among the country's institutions and communities.

"The program aims to help the government boost environmental sustainability, disaster and climate resilience, and human capital development, including health and gender equality," said ADB Financial Sector Specialist Benita Ainabe. "It will help the government develop recovery and reconstruction plans with greater certainty, reduce infrastructure damage, and prevent the loss of life in future disasters."

The program will focus on three key reform areas: strengthening government policies and action plans that respond to disasters and health-related emergencies, including social protection; increasing the resilience of public infrastructure to disaster and climate risks and thereby reducing replacement or restoration costs; increasing financing for disaster risk and pandemic response through insurance, improved health care, and targeted social spending.

The reforms supported by ADB will increase the share of disaster risk management in the national budget to 1%, up from 0.04% in 2019; improve disaster response coordination across key ministries; expand the protection of vulnerable groups following disasters and pandemics.

The program reflects the priority of addressing climate change and disaster risk mitigation in ADB's new 2020–2024 country partnership strategy for Indonesia. It will complement ADB's $1.5 billion COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program for Indonesia, which is supporting the government's response to the pandemic. ADB has also provided a $3 million grant under the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to help the government procure critical medical equipment and supplies.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief negotiator "determined" to get Brexit deal

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he remained determined to reach a deal with Britain when asked whether such an agreement was possible before the end of a status-quo transition period. Asked by Reuters as he arrived in L...

Left govt orders vigilance probe into 'corruption' in Life Mission scheme

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations raised by the Opposition parties over the construction flaws and corruption involved in the Wadakkanchery housing project under the states Life Mission scheme...

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...

Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Appropriation No 3 Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation No 4 Bill, 2020, authorizing payment of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year. The bills, which were passed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020