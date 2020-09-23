Left Menu
Business briefs

"This year, with the pandemic around, people are more concerned about the health of their friends and family, so what can be more better than gifting a protection of health insurance," said Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain. * * * JK Paper's Harsh Pati Singhania elected AIMA president for 2020-21 * The All India Management Association (AIMA) on Wednesday said Harsh Pati Singhania, vice-chairman and managing director of JK Paper Ltd, has been elected as its president for 2020-21.

Business briefs

Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday announced the launch of first-of-its-kind 'Insurance Gift Card' with denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, and a validity period of six months. Insurance Gift Card, as a product, has been chosen as one of the few ideal and innovative offerings under the Insurnace Regulatory and Development Authority of India's sandbox guidelines, Reliance General Insurance said in a release.

It is a pre-paid card, to be available in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, and can be bought online from the firm's website. The buyer of the gift card can share the card electronically with the person to be gifted, and the bearer can buy a health insurance protection. The usage period of the gift card would be 6 months from the date of purchase and is refundable if unused, the company said. "This year, with the pandemic around, people are more concerned about the health of their friends and family, so what can be more better than gifting a protection of health insurance," said Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain.

* * * JK Paper's Harsh Pati Singhania elected AIMA president for 2020-21 * The All India Management Association (AIMA) on Wednesday said Harsh Pati Singhania, vice-chairman and managing director of JK Paper Ltd, has been elected as its president for 2020-21. Singhania has succeeded Sanjay Kirloskar, chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

He said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives and livelihoods the world over. There is a need to reimagine business models not just for short-term survival but for long-term resilience as well. Management will therefore have to innovate and reinvent itself to meet this challenge." CavinKare CMD C K Ranganathan has been elected the senior vice-president of AIMA. It said SREI Infrastructure Finance Chairman Hemant Kanoria has been elected as the new vice-president.

