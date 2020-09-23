Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magic Bus Survey on the impact of COVID-19 reveals 83 percent of adolescents reported having no access to online learning resources

The COVID-19 crisis has brought the entire world to a standstill as millions have been affected by the pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:58 IST
Magic Bus Survey on the impact of COVID-19 reveals 83 percent of adolescents reported having no access to online learning resources
Sulekha with her father. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 crisis has brought the entire world to a standstill as millions have been affected by the pandemic. India has seen a cascading effect on livelihoods and children's education. Magic Bus recently conducted a survey that sheds light on several critical issues that have emerged in the urban and rural communities as a direct effect of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown.

One such adversely affected area is Maulana Buddhu Chak, a village 2 hours away from the capital city of Patna in Bihar where one of Magic Bus's participants, Sulekha studies; in the eighth standard of a school in her village. She lives with her three siblings - one elder sister and two brothers - and her parents. Her father does odd jobs while her mother works in the field. After schools closed, while Sulekha and her elder sister stayed at home, managing the household chores and taking care of the younger brother, their parents went out to work and took their brother along.

Key findings from the survey anticipate a significant increase in the scale of poverty in India. According to the survey, 92 percent of parents want to send their children to school or college after the lockdown ends. However, 41 percent of parents admitted to not being in a position to afford education, which clearly shows the intent versus their ability. Pooja Verma, Magic Bus Youth Leader who has been working in this community, says that most families in the village survive on a meager income. She works with 170 children in the village. Despite poverty, she found them to be 'eager to learn but without a suitable platform that could help them do so'. Pooja ensured Sulekha was included in the telephonic interactions she would have with all the children on the program.

Sulekha's father had asked Pooja about Magic Bus and what his daughter would gain from these regular telephonic sessions. Her explanations had convinced him that his daughter could learn from these sessions. Her father who is a daily laborer spent a part of his hard-earned money - Rs 1800 - to get his daughter a mobile phone! The COVID-19 pandemic has been the hardest for families like Sulekha's. It has also been a difficult time for children. With schools closed, they have been confined within homes in inadequate spaces. Approx. 40 percent of adolescents reported that they did not have enough time to study and were not able to concentrate on their lessons. Only 59 percent of adolescents admitted to having a fixed place at home to study. The Magic Bus Survey shows that 34 percent of respondents don't own a mobile phone, directly affecting accessibility to study resources.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the entire program has been shifted to virtual sessions with a vision of uninterrupted learning. Through its COVID-19 Crisis Recovery program, Magic Bus is working towards restoring the incomes of families in rural and urban locations across India by connecting them to local employment opportunities and government schemes. This, in turn, will keep children from being pushed into child labor, child trafficking, or early marriage. Magic Bus' goal is to help restore incomes of 2,00,000 families and ensure 3,00,000 children stay in school, complete their education, and get better employment opportunities.

Magic Bus was founded in 1999 by Matthew Space. From 3000 children in 1999 in Mumbai. Magic Bus has transformed over one million children and young people living in poverty, taking them from a childhood full of challenges to a life with meaningful livelihoods. Magic Bus is one of the largest poverty alleviation programs in India, impacting 3,75,000 children and young people in 22 states and 80 districts of India, in this year alone. We delivered our sports activity-based sessions in close to 2000 communities and 1000 schools in both urban communities and remote rural areas. Since the Livelihood program began in 2015, we have 42 Livelihood centers.

Through these livelihood centers, 30,000 youth have been trained and more than 70 percent placed in jobs in the organized sector with an average salary of Rs 10,849. Magic Bus also works in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar with 6000 children, 40 communities, and 31 schools. We have networking and fundraising offices in the US, UK, Singapore, and Germany. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of business activity data; Nike shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report.Shares ...

Survey reveals over half of Nepal’s MSMEs face risk of closing businesses due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred more Nepali businesses to start using the internet, social media or digital platforms to seize business opportunities, in the wake of declining traditional sales.The finding is revealed in the COVID-19 Nepa...

India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector

India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to provide information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nations education sector, the Indian embassy here said. Indian Ambassador t...

DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.65 cr, arrests two men in West Bengal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized nearly five kg gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from two men at Siliguri in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. Both the accused, who are natives of Bihars Arra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020