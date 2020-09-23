GAIL wins leader award at Frost & Sullivan, TERI's Sustainability 4.0 Awards

GAIL India Ltd has won the leader award in mega large business process sector category in 11th edition of Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2020. The award recognises corporates in sustainable development practices that provide a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability.

"The award is essentially a result of eco-conscious development GAIL has been pursuing for the past 36 years," said GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain. Frost & Sullivan and TERI Award Assessment is an in-depth and comprehensive assessment based on a well-defined framework covering all critical areas of sustainability.

GAIL is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals and city gas. It owns and operates a network of around 12,500 km of high-pressure trunk pipelines. (ANI)