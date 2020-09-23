Left Menu
Development News Edition

CreditAccess Grameen raises Rs 100cr, releases 'special purpose' results

"The stakeholders' relationship committee, today, has approved allotment of 1,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) each having a face value of Rs 10 lakh aggregating up to Rs 100 crore on private placement," it said in a regulatory filing. Besides, the board has also approved unaudited special purpose interim condensed standalone & consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the four months period ended July 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:19 IST
CreditAccess Grameen raises Rs 100cr, releases 'special purpose' results

Non-banking financial company CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday announced raising Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. "The stakeholders' relationship committee, today, has approved allotment of 1,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) each having a face value of Rs 10 lakh aggregating up to Rs 100 crore on private placement," it said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the board has also approved unaudited special purpose interim condensed standalone & consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the four months period ended July 31. The consolidated net profit was at Rs 121.24 crore in four months to July, while on standalone basis, the company earned Rs 109.39 crore as profit.

The company's total income from operations for period ended July 31, 2020, stood at Rs 817.88 crore on consolidated basis and Rs 672.09 crore on standalone basis. CreditAccess said these figures are only an extract of the condensed information for the said period, which have been prepared for a specific purpose.

Hence the comparable figures are not available for the said period. The independent auditors' report by Deloitte Haskins & Sells said the condensed financial information has been prepared by the company's management solely in connection with the "proposed offering of the equity shares of the company". Further, the auditor said it is not a complete set of financial statements of the company and is not intended to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as of July 31, 2020, and of its financial performance (including other comprehensive income).

CreditAccess shares closed at Rs 703.90 apiece on BSE, up 2.55 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Tenet' continues UK, Ireland box-office sway as 'After We Collided' gains

Christopher Nolans Tenet has remained in pole position at the UK and Ireland box-office, collecting UKP 796,309 USD 1,011,097 from 616 locations in its fourth weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore. According to Variety, the Warn...

Zimbabwe cricket team given go-ahead to tour Pakistan

Zimbabwes cricket team has been given permission by its government to go ahead with a limited-overs tour of Pakistan next month. The team needed approval from the governments Sports and Recreation Commission because of the coronavirus pande...

Coca-Cola India Initiates Provision of Safe Drinking Water in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Benefitting 20,000 Lives

Telangana, Hyderabad, India Business Wire India With a focus on providing safe and clean drinking water for communities, Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Jaldhara Foundation and WaterHealth India initiated sev...

Andhra Pradesh intelligence department conducts police dog test

The Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh police held the annual inspection of police dogs in Krishna district. The performances of seven police dogs were assessed by intelligence dog squad Inspector Srinivas Rao at Machilipatnam police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020