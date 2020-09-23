CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times on final day of bidding

Computer Age Management Services initial public offer was subscribed 46.85 times so far on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,09,50,796 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares.

The initial public offer consists of an offer for sale of over 1.82 crore shares and is in the price range of Rs 1,229-1,230 apiece. CAMS had raised a little over Rs 666 crore from anchor investors. The public offer of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, opened for subscription on Monday.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. Headquartered in Chennai, the company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the managers to the offer..