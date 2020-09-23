Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23(PTI): Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. The service includes timeline tracking, workforce report, material report, among others, a company statement said.

"We focus on keeping the entire construction process as transparent as possible and our e-monitoring service plays an important role in doing this," company founder-CEO Sripad Nandiraj said. The company offers construction services for both residential and commercial projects besides project management, architecture and structure.

"In two years, we have done over 50 projects in a built-up area of 3.50 lakh square feet. We aim to organise the construction sector," he added..