Elephants enjoy rejuvenation week at MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

Fifteen elephants that are deployed for various tasks in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve got some respite, as the week-long Hathi Mahotsav began here, an official said on Wednesday. The rejuvenation camp for elephants began on Monday, giving them a break from their routine work, the reserve's field director Vincent Rahim said.

"These elephants help us with patrolling, tracking and other routine works all the year round. Now, we will serve them throughout the week during Hathi Mahotsav," the official said. The elephants are being given their favourite food and massages during the rejuvenation week, he said, adding that public participation has been limited this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new scheme to adopt elephants is also being launched, the official said. "We are launching a scheme under which any person can adopt an elephant for a day or a month. Interested individuals will have to incur fixed expenses of medicines and food of a pachyderm for that duration," he said.

The BTR will provide a digital certificate to persons participating in the scheme, he added..