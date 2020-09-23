Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar to Rakuten for USD 45 mn

Tech Mahindra has also inked an agreement with Rakuten Mobile, under which the Indian tech firm will be a preferred partner and provide technologies as well as software capabilities to support the development and deployment of mobile networks for global customers of Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:21 IST
Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar to Rakuten for USD 45 mn

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said its subsidiary has divested its stake in Altiostar Networks for USD 45 million (about Rs 331 crore) to Rakuten USA, Inc. Tech Mahindra has also inked an agreement with Rakuten Mobile, under which the Indian tech firm will be a preferred partner and provide technologies as well as software capabilities to support the development and deployment of mobile networks for global customers of Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP). In a regulatory filing, Tech Mahindra said its subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc has divested its holding of 18,518,518 C1 preferred shares in Altiostar Networks. "The buyer is Rakuten USA, Inc," the filing said, adding the consideration received from the sale is USD 45 million. In 2018, Tech Mahindra had acquired 17.5 per cent stake in the US-based telecom software development company Altiostar Networks for USD 15 million. Rakuten now owns majority stake in Altiostar

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani said in the early part of the year, the company had launched a 4G network that was cloud native with Rakuten in Japan. "Very soon, you will see, and I'm really talking very soon, you will see the first 5G network, which is again software defined and cloud native...And we believe that our commitment to Rakuten and to Altiostar continues to drive open and virtualise radio access networks," he told reporters in a virtual briefing. He added that Tech Mahindra, with its large footprint and strong relationship with telcom firms around the world, would become a preferred partner. Gurnani said the 5G market presents an opportunity worth a few hundred billion dollars. The company has divided the 5G ecosystem into three parts -- mobile service providers or various devices that are 5G enabled; 5G for communication service providers (telcos) trying to launch these services; and 5G for enterprises. Through the agreement with Rakuten, Tech Mahindra will also provide managed IT, security and network services to Rakuten Mobile. There are also plans to designate Tech Mahindra as an official reseller of RCP. Mickey Mikitani, chairman, president and CEO of Rakuten Inc, said with a common vision for digital transformation of the telecommunications industry, the company is very excited about the potential of the partnership with Tech Mahindra in bringing more agile, responsive and efficient services to customers around the world. "RCP is the next stage in our journey...RCP is a next generation operator enabling platform that combines the technology blueprint and expert planning of Rakuten mobile and our world class partners to offer telecom companies and enterprise a way to easily build and deploy fully cloud native network at a speed and low cost," he added. It is based on industry disrupting technology that is democratising mobile and making 5G deployment more competitive, he said. Mikitani said its technology will reduce operating expense by more than 30 per cent and capital expenditure by more than 40 per cent, and added that this is an extraordinary reduction in cost of investment for companies who are trying to deploy 5G and 4G networks. RCP was developed by Rakuten Mobile and is based on its new generation mobile network in Japan which combines the latest technology in virtualisation and automation, and is built on key secure operations principles. Manish Vyas, President (Communications, Media & Entertainment Business) and CEO Network Services at Tech Mahindra, said the partnership with RCP presents a brilliant opportunity for an Indo-Japanese collaboration in creating technologies that not only can serve the Indian and global markets but can also enhance and speed up the ability of the Indian engineering power and innovation. He added that a significant part of the R&D for RCP and technologies, including Altiostar, is happening in India. "...so this partnership is a massive endorsement of the collaboration that can happen between India, Japan and the US," he said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...

IDFC First Bank to launch contactless debit card transaction facility next week

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it will launch contactless debit card-based payment facility, SafePay, next week allowing transactions up to Rs 20,000 per day. IDFC First Bank is set to launch the digital facility that will allow payments...

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020