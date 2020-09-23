Left Menu
Engineering job-seekers think soft skills important to get placement: Survey

With many companies either going for lay-offs or furlough of their existing employees due to the current financial crunch, a survey has found that around 90 per cent engineering job seekers interviewed think soft skills like business communications can be helpful in finding a job. Around 89.98 per cent of the respondents think that soft skills such as business communications can prove helpful in getting a job, especially during this ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic that has affected hirings across all sectors, the survey by IP-driven incubation lab BridgeLabz stated.

BridgeLabz did an online survey of over 1,300 engineering job seekers across the country, who passed out from 2018 till 2020, from all streams. As companies have transitioned to digital and remote working setups, they prefer employees with skills such as time management, communication, teamwork, flexibility and adaptability, critical thinking among others. However, only 10.11 per cent feel that such skills hardly make any difference, it added. The report further found that 81 per cent of the job seekers interviewed viewed business communication as a key requisite in the engineering field, while 16 per cent are indecisive of whether or not it is an indispensable part of the discipline and only 2 per cent don't consider it important.

The respondents revealed the skills they would like to hone to stay job-relevant, the survey noted. Apart from domain knowledge, 33 per cent of job seekers would like to learn about critical thinking. The said skill finds its relevance even more in the present era where it is impossible not to come across multiple and contradicting sources of information, it added. The highly coveted skill is followed closely by the urge to refine linguistic and technical flexibility (31 per cent) and business communications skills (29 per cent). Whereas, only 8 per cent of the respondents sided with developing cognitive skills, it said..

