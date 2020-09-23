Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bankrupt airline Avianca paid millions in executive bonuses during pandemic

Airline Avianca Holdings came under broad criticism in Colombia for paying its top two executives $6 million in bonuses in May, at a time when the carrier had furloughed most of its employees without pay and was preparing a bankruptcy filing. According to bankruptcy court documents submitted by Avianca itself, the airline paid Chief Executive Anco van der Werff $3.7 million and paid Chief Financial Officer Adrian Neuhauser $2.8 million on May 6.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:20 IST
Bankrupt airline Avianca paid millions in executive bonuses during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Airline Avianca Holdings came under broad criticism in Colombia for paying its top two executives $6 million in bonuses in May, at a time when the carrier had furloughed most of its employees without pay and was preparing a bankruptcy filing.

According to bankruptcy court documents submitted by Avianca itself, the airline paid Chief Executive Anco van der Werff $3.7 million and paid Chief Financial Officer Adrian Neuhauser $2.8 million on May 6. Five days later, the airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

"Avianca is facing the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history," van der Werff said at the time. On Wednesday, Avianca defended the bonuses, saying they were necessary "as an incentive for the company's management team to continue to provide services to Avianca."

In court filings, it also said its key executives would have sought employment elsewhere without the extra pay. During the pandemic, Avianca took more radical payroll cutting measures than its rivals, asking the majority of its 20,000 employees to take unpaid leaves. Its main rival LATAM Airlines Group slashed employees by half instead.

Avianca and most Latin American airlines have not received government bailouts like their peers in the U.S. or Europe, whose governments have mandated that executives forfeit bonuses in exchange for aid. Colombia's government has, however, proposed a loan of more than $300 million to help get Avianca out of bankruptcy. News of the bonuses was first reported by local TV station Noticias Caracol.

The May bonuses were at least the second round of bonuses paid that year, documents show, although Avianca said some of that money was in reality tied to 2019 performance. On March 18, just days after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of almost all air travel in Latin America, van der Werff and Neuhauser received $3 million in bonuses combined.

A day later, Avianca said the rapidly evolving pandemic had led it to "take immediate and difficult decisions" including "the implementation of unpaid work leaves as soon as possible." Rivals Ryanair and British Airways, which have not filed for bankruptcy, have also come under scrutiny for proposing bonuses that were significantly more modest than Avianca's.

Executives at a subsidiary of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, eventually gave back bonuses last month, after Austria's finance minister said the payments were "unacceptable" for a company that was being rescued.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM seeks Rs 17,060 cr 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, Sep 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Centre requesting that it immediately release a sum of Rs 17,060.94 crore that was due to the state under various heads. Du...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.The session started on September 14 amid the coronav...

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.The accusation was mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020