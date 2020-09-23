HRAWI seeks payments from Maha govt for services provided to BMC during lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:21 IST
The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Wednesday said it has written to the Maharashtra government demanding payments for services provided to the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The original rates offered to hotels by the BMC were revised but it has been effected only from the third week of June, HRAWI said in a statement.

HRAWI welcomed BMC's move of rate revision. It, however, said the same has been made effective from June 18. As the BMC has been occupying several hotels for more than six months, hotels have asked that the revision become applicable with retrospective effect from April, it added.

The association has also urged the government to address the issue of payments, including the need for standard operating procedures (SOPs) for payments to hotels, so as to avoid delays in payments. "It has been almost six months since hotels were requisitioned by the BMC but haven't received any compensation as promised from the government yet. Our bills lie unpaid," HRAWI President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

He added that restaurants and bars remain shut awaiting orders to reopen here, even though everywhere else in the country, they have been allowed to open and operate. From offering our hotel rooms for accommodating the health workers to distributing lakhs of free meals to the needy over the past six months, the hospitality industry has braved the adversities, he said.

"Our people are as much the Corona Warriors as the health workers. Yet, after knowing this, the government acts complacent when it comes to acknowledging our plight," Kohli added. HRAWI Vice-President Pradeep Shetty said BMC has not made any payments to hotels so far.

"Our request is that the revised rates be made retrospectively applicable from April, and the payments be released within 15 days of submitting bills or invoice. Currently, there is no system in place for knowing the process of payment to hotels," Shetty said. He added that defining SOPs will help reduce delays in payments, which directly affect the operations and sustainability of hotels.

The association also urged the government to allow restaurants to start operations immediately, Shetty said. "Eateries all over India and the world have been allowed to reopen. Hawkers and many other smaller premises are doing brisk business. They allow guests to purchase and eat outside their premises," he added.

Shetty also said people crowd outside these eateries without any social distancing responsibilities. "It would be much safer if these people instead sit in a regulated premise that ensures safe distance from each other and eat." PTI SM HRS.

