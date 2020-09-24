Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global banking recovery will stretch to 2023 and beyond: S&P

COVID-19 and the oil price shock of 2020 are taking a heavy toll on global banks, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday adding that it will be difficult for them to return to pre-crisis levels in the next three years.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:50 IST
Global banking recovery will stretch to 2023 and beyond: S&P
Emerging-market banks will likely see a sharp increase in credit losses this year.. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 and the oil price shock of 2020 are taking a heavy toll on global banks, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday adding that it will be difficult for them to return to pre-crisis levels in the next three years. To estimate the shape of recovery for banks, S&P analysed 20 of the largest banking systems globally in its report. "We do not expect the world's largest banking sectors, including more than half of G20's, to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2023 or beyond," it said.

S&P Global Ratings has taken 335 negative rating actions globally since the outbreak began. "The hit on financial institutions globally has been unambiguously negative," said Credit Analyst Gavin Gunning. "We have already negatively revised the economic or industry trends underpinning the financial strength of many banking jurisdictions globally. This trend should persist," he said.

"Further, we have seen negative rating momentum affecting financial institutions in most major banking jurisdictions, indicating that downside risks are to the fore," added Gunning. Even for less-affected banking jurisdictions, recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels will unlikely come before end-2022. These jurisdictions include China, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Even for those jurisdictions that have been more resilient, S&P's outlook for banking sector credit metrics as well as metrics applicable to individual banks are uniformly weaker. In 2019, credit losses were near historical lows in almost all the higher-income countries in Asia-Pacific. Years of benign economic conditions have helped the region.

"We estimate that the COVID-19 shock to these economies will drive a multifold increase in credit losses. Economic recovery in the subsequent period should ease the credit losses in our view." Pandemic-related loan losses will likely sharply increase for the US and Canadian banking systems in 2020 and 2021. Such losses should tail off thereafter, pending an economic rebound envisaged in our base case.

Credit losses will likely rise significantly from historically low levels for European banks in 2020 and remain high in 2021. A full economic recovery could take several years under our base case. Emerging-market banks will likely see a sharp increase in credit losses in 2020. There is potential for a gradual improvement in the following years if economic activity rebounds, as envisaged in S&P's base case.

"Given the banks' relatively strong profitability, we see some cushion to absorb the anticipated weak performance in the loan portfolio." S&P said recovery to pre-crisis levels could occur for the Chinese banking system by end-2022. Other emerging markets may recover in 2023 or later. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's new PM calls for better ties with S.Korea, cooperation on N.Korea

Japans new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, spoke to South Koreas president for the first time on Thursday, calling for both countries to repair their frayed ties and cooperate to counter any threat from North Korea. Relations between the tw...

Amnesty: Migrants face 'vicious cycle of cruelty' in Libya

Amnesty International said Thursday that thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libyan shores this year were forcefully disappeared after being taken out of unofficial detention centers run by militias allie...

Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills:Mayawati

Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers. The former UP chief minister recalled that during ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares sink on fading global recovery hopes

Asian shares dropped on Thursday, set for their worst day in two months, as warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials underscored investor worries over the resilience of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The battering wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020