Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Manjiri Bakre Awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year'

This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards customizing breast cancer treatment by allowing low-risk patients to avoid chemotherapy.” OncoStem’s CanAssist Breast is a prognostic test for early-stage hormone receptor positive breast cancer patients. OncoStem's 'CanAssist Breast' is an innovative, cost-effective test that can help clinicians to plan tailor-made treatment for each breast cancer patient based on tumor biology.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:52 IST
Dr. Manjiri Bakre Awarded 'Health Tech Innovator of the Year'

Dr. Manjiri Bakre of OncoStem was recognised for her innovative AI-based prognostic test ‘CanAssist Breast’Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Dr. Manjiri Bakre, Founder & CEO OncoStem Diagnostics, was awarded ‘Health Tech Innovator of the Year’ by ET Healthworld - Intelligent Health & Tech awards 2020. YouTube Video Link: youtu.be/VZM4wfsCBU8. ET Healthworld.com’s Intelligent Health & Tech Awards 2020 (IHTA) honours hard work, innovation and excellence of healthcare-focused AI & Tech enterprises and individuals across 30+ categories in a number of functional areas like telemedicine services, m-health applications and medical device innovation. It provides a platform to the game changers, innovators and achievers of AI & Tech companies, who have shown exemplary performance and have aided the growth of the healthcare industry, to claim their fame and inspire others to outshine them. Screening of applications was conducted by KPMG and some of the jury members were Dr. Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH; Dr. Girdhar J. Gyani, (Jury Chair), Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers India; Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and others. Commenting on the award, Dr. Manjiri Bakre said, “I am extremely happy to receive this award and to be recognized by a prestigious platform like ET Healthworld. At OncoStem,we have always believed that technology has the potential to redefine cancer care and treatment. Our AI based prognostic test has helped a number early stage breast cancer patients avoid over treatment of cancer. This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards customizing breast cancer treatment by allowing low-risk patients to avoid chemotherapy.” OncoStem’s CanAssist Breast is a prognostic test for early-stage hormone receptor positive breast cancer patients. It makes customized treatment possible by analysing the patients tumor in depth and providing a patient specific report. CanAssist Breast categorizes patients based on the risk of cancer recurrence clearly as either ‘low or high’ with no grey area in between. This clear distinction of patients based on risk of cancer recurrence allows doctors to devise treatment plans that are in tune with the prognosis, maintaining a balance between the benefits and side effects. Patients who are at low risk of relapse can potentially avoid chemotherapy and its associated side-effects while patients who are at high risk of relapse would benefit from the addition of chemotherapy to their treatment regimen. About OncoStem DiagnosticsOncoStem Diagnostics (www.oncostem.com) develops innovative multi-marker prognostic tests to enable personalized treatment of cancer patients. OncoStem was founded by Dr. Manjiri Bakre in 2011. OncoStem's 'CanAssist Breast' is an innovative, cost-effective test that can help clinicians to plan tailor-made treatment for each breast cancer patient based on tumor biology. The risk of cancer recurrence is dependent on tumor type, stage, and on the biology of each patient's tumor. 'CanAssist-Breast' determines the proteomic fingerprint of the tumor. This information is then used by OncoStem's proprietary machine learning-based algorithm that stratifies patients as 'low or high' risk for cancer recurrence. Patients classified as 'high-risk' would have a greater probability of cancer recurring than those classified as low-risk. This will guide clinicians in planning treatment and help patients in understanding the prognosis of their disease. OncoStem is currently working on similar tests for other subtypes of breast cancer and ovarian cancer. OncoStem has raised approximately USD 9 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Artiman Ventures. Image: Dr. Manjiri Bakre Video: Personalize Your Cancer Treatment PWRPWR

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak gives businesses extra flexibility on repaying COVID-19 loans

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would introduce a new scheme to give businesses flexibility to repay loans taken out during the coronavirus crisis, giving them up to 10 years to repay the loans rather than six. Unde...

Leading diamond producers introduce Natural Diamond Council with a star-studded campaign starring Ana de Armas

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 24 ANIPRNewswire The worlds leading diamond producers, Diamond Producers Association relaunched as the Natural Diamond Council NDC to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity...

Greece says no date yet on when resuming exploratory talks with Turkey

Greece said on Thursday that no date had yet been set for resuming exploratory talks with Turkey over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.NATO allies Greece and Turkey disagree over a range of issues, including where thei...

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. In this regard, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020