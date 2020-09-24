Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic impact: 9 in 10 Indians cautious about spending going forward, says survey

While the first survey, carried out in July, had focused on the pandemic's impact on earnings, the second offers new insights into the way the global health crisis is changing consumer spending habits. Respondents in all the 12 markets want to do more online shopping from now on because of the pandemic but in India, the preference for online shopping has shifted significantly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:56 IST
Pandemic impact: 9 in 10 Indians cautious about spending going forward, says survey

With the record-setting coronovirus caseload creating more uncertainty about jobs and economic recovery, nine in ten people polled in the country are worried and cautious about spending going forwards, says a survey. According to a global survey by British lender Standard Chartered Bank on Thursday, "as much as 90 per cent of Indian respondents say the pandemic has made them more careful with their expenditure now. Globally, only 75 per cent say so". Reflecting this increased caution, 76 per cent of Indian respondents as against 62 per cent globally feel that the economic impact of the pandemic has made them more likely to track their spending, with over 80 per cent either using or interested in using budgeting tools or tools that block card-spend over specified limits, says the survey. They also want new ways to track their money digitally even as a vast majority of 78 per cent of the Indian respondents say they will shop more online while the global average is only around two-thirds. Consumers around the world, including in India, are now spending more on basics such as groceries and healthcare and digital devices than they did prior to the pandemic, and they expect this increase to continue in the future. Also, a full 64 per cent of Indians in the survey said they have spent less on travel/holidays than they did before the pandemic (64 per cent globally), while 30 per cent have spent less on experiences (41 per cent globally) and 56 per cent have spent less on clothes (55 per cent globally). The survey assumes this trend to continue in India with 41 per cent saying they anticipate spending less on travel/holidays, 19 per cent on experiences and 28 per cent on clothes in the future.

Also, Indians are more likely to shop conscientiously than the average global consumers as over two-thirds say they are now more likely to shop locally (72 per cent), more sustainably sourced products (69 per cent) and with small businesses (73 per cent). The online survey -- conducted among 12,000 adults across 12 markets of Britain, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kenya, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, the UAE, and the US -- is the second in a three-part series, looking at how the pandemic has transformed consumers' way of life, and what changes could be here to stay. While the first survey, carried out in July, had focused on the pandemic's impact on earnings, the second offers new insights into the way the global health crisis is changing consumer spending habits.

Respondents in all the 12 markets want to do more online shopping from now on because of the pandemic but in India, the preference for online shopping has shifted significantly. Prior to the pandemic, only 54 per cent of Indians preferred to shop online versus in-person, but this is now 69 per cent for future purchases. This higher preference for online shopping/payments is true across a range of purchases, from groceries and travel to digital devices, says the survey. As a result, 87 per cent of Indians in the survey as against 64 per cent globally now expect their country to go fully cashless, the highest in any country surveyed, with a majority expecting this to happen by 2025, says the survey.

The survey results are supported by StanC's ATM withdrawals globally. Across the 10 surveyed markets where it offers retail banking (all except Britain and the US), the pandemic has dramatically accelerated decline in ATM usage. Cash withdrawals from ATMs are now half what they were two years ago. StanC India is largest international bank with 100 branches across 43 cities in the country, in operations since 1858, offering corporate, commercial and institutional banking, private banking as well as retail banking.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak gives businesses extra flexibility on repaying COVID-19 loans

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would introduce a new scheme to give businesses flexibility to repay loans taken out during the coronavirus crisis, giving them up to 10 years to repay the loans rather than six. Unde...

Leading diamond producers introduce Natural Diamond Council with a star-studded campaign starring Ana de Armas

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 24 ANIPRNewswire The worlds leading diamond producers, Diamond Producers Association relaunched as the Natural Diamond Council NDC to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity...

Greece says no date yet on when resuming exploratory talks with Turkey

Greece said on Thursday that no date had yet been set for resuming exploratory talks with Turkey over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.NATO allies Greece and Turkey disagree over a range of issues, including where thei...

Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. In this regard, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020