Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:54 IST
Centurion's Oneyka Ojogbo named Private Practice Rising Star by African Legal Awards
"We are delighted once again to have one of our attorneys be recognized by the ALA, with a prestigious recognition," said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group.

Centurion Law Group (Centurion) (CenturionLG.com) was also nominated in the categories International Law Firm of the Year and In-House Rising Star; Centurion attorneys have previously received awards and been nominated by the African Legal Awards; Visit CenturionLG.com to learn more about the firm and our work in Africa.

Last week Centurion Law Groups (Centurion) Senior Attorney and Business Lead, Oneyka Ojogbo was named the Private Practice Rising Star by the African Legal Awards (ALA) 2020.

Presented by Legal Week, the annual ceremony aims to celebrate Africa's legal talent and recognize the legal community's achievements each year through presenting categories such as International Law Firm of the Year, African Law Firm of the Year, General Counsel of the Year and Legal Department of the Year.

"I am honoured to be recognized in this category with the other nominees who are by all account heavy hitters. I am grateful for a firm that really allows one to discover themselves and grow and for the most supportive team ever; they make all things possible. I can only hope to continue the good work that has brought us this far," said Ojogbo.

"We are delighted once again to have one of our attorneys be recognized by the ALA, with a prestigious recognition," said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. " While I am not surprised, this is yet another testament to the work Oneyka and her team does on a daily basis, we are extremely proud of Oneyka and I can't wait to see where she will be in five years," he added.

Oneyka Ojogbo is a Senior Associate Attorney at Centurion's Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and South Africa offices with significant experience in banking, energy, infrastructure and projects financing. She holds an LL.M. from the Columbia Law School and an LL.B. From the University of Ibadan.

(With Inputs from APO)

