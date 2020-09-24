Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lifestyle Launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem' with Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi & Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury

~ Lifestyle's Pujo anthem captures the vibrancy of the festive season with fresh fashion for every occasion~ KOLKATA, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddpe6j2am40 About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:58 IST
Lifestyle Launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem' with Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi & Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury

~ Lifestyle's Pujo anthem captures the vibrancy of the festive season with fresh fashion for every occasion~ KOLKATA, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'. Celebrating the occasion of Durga Pujo, Lifestyle's Pujo anthem is composed by Anindya Chatterjee with lyrics & directions by Sandipan Sengupta and features noted singers and musicians, Iman Chakraborty, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury & Rupankar Bagchi. The anthem also portrays actress and style icon, Mimi Chakraborty, as she captures all things quintessentially Pujo that are enjoyed by everyone, but in a unique way. On the anthem, Srinivas Rao - Sr. Vice President, Marketing, Lifestyle, said: "This year, Pujo celebrations promise to be unique, as different people welcome the festive season in their own way. While for some, it may be an intimate family affair, for others it could be about meeting near and dear ones. With this in mind, we wanted to create something that ushers in the festive mood and makes our audience smile. The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem captures the true essence of the season and showcases how everyone can celebrate responsibly, while still having a good time. It captures all the favourite Pujo moments and highlights our all-new Pujo collection curated by Mimi Chakraborty, which has something special for all occasions." Lifestyle also launched its Pujo Collection, with ensembles curated by Mimi Chakraborty. The new festive collection comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season, handpicked keeping Pujo in mind. The all-new Pujo collection from Lifestyle captures the vibe of the festive season with gorgeous Jewel Tones such as Emerald Green, Royal Blue, Vibrant Yellow and Opulent Purple with accents of Gold. Zari & sequin embroideries, intricate Gold foil detailing, layered kurtas, 3-piece sets and co-ordinates among others are some of the key trends that customers can shop from.

The curated selection by Mimi Chakraborty is available at attractive price points & starts from Rs. 599 onward with festive kurtas from 999 by leading brands. The collection is also available online on lifestylstores.com & through "Lifestyle - Pujo Express" where customers can shop from the convenience of their home. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddpe6j2am40 About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, across 44 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280760/Lifestyle_Pujo_Anthem.mp4 PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access

Britains access to European Union markets will be rebalanced, but the City of London will not be shut out completely, the blocs financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said.Dombrovskis set out plans on Thursday to bolster the EUs own ca...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Reaction to death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59. The following are reactions to his death with many writing tributes and sending his family their condolences on social mediaAaron Finch, Australia captain St...

A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar self-sufficient. With the advent of ne...

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.The two-day special session of parliament was convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020