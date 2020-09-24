Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide, dollar up as hopes of economic recovery fade

Global shares fell and the dollar hit a two-month high on Thursday on investor concern about another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of key U.S. jobless data and comments from the head of the Federal Reserve. After a summer lull in much of Europe, the infection rate has begun to rise sharply, with a number of countries including Britain introducing tougher rules to help limit the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide, dollar up as hopes of economic recovery fade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global shares fell and the dollar hit a two-month high on Thursday on investor concern about another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of key U.S. jobless data and comments from the head of the Federal Reserve.

After a summer lull in much of Europe, the infection rate has begun to rise sharply, with a number of countries including Britain introducing tougher rules to help limit the spread of the virus. Fears that a market rebound in recent months had gone too far held stocks back, although positive German and French business sentiment data helped pare European losses slightly as did U.S. stock futures pointing to a flat open.

The MSCI World index was down 0.5% at 1018 GMT, its fifth day in the red out of the last six and hovering near a two-month low. A broad gauge of Europe's top shares, the STOXX Europe 600, was down 0.4%. S&P 500 futures were flat nearing midday, holding steady after falls in the prior session after economic warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

That had, in turn, helped tee up weakness overnight in Asia with Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.99% to chalk up their worst day in two months. "Optimism on the recovery, optimism on the virus, and bets on stimulus were keeping markets well bid, and on all three of these issues, there has been a degree of disappointment this month," said John Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon.

High-grade euro zone government bond yields fell across the board on an expectation that stimulus measures would be maintained, with the German 10-year down 2.2 basis points. The U.S. 10-year was dowm 0.5 basis points. Despite markets betting on more U.S. fiscal stimulus, political stalemate in Washington continues to frustrate efforts to prop up the world's biggest economy, beset by one of the worst COVID-19 death rates globally.

"A U.S. fiscal deal was baked into markets and now what you are seeing is that the probability of a deal going through has simply reversed," said Justin Onuekwusi, a London-based portfolio manager at Legal and General Investment Management. "We have heard this week how important a fiscal deal is to the Federal Reserve but from a political standpoint, focus has moved more towards the election and Supreme Court deliberations rather than the economy," he added.

Flows into the dollar helped it rise for a fourth straight day. Although gains had been pared slightly from the open, it remains on track to record its longest streak of daily gains since June. The slight perk-up in sentiment helped Brent crude futures recover early losses to trade flat at $41.80 a barrel although gold remained lower, down 0.6% and on course for a fourth day of losses that total nearly 7%.

The euro was flat at $1.1658. With central bankers in focus globally, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be closely watched later in the day when he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, while other Fed officials are scheduled to speak at other events during the day.

Investors are also waiting for weekly data due later on Thursday, which is expected to show U.S. jobless claims fell slightly but remained elevated, indicating the world's largest economy is far from recovering. A similar picture was visible in Europe, where the European Central Bank's latest Economic Bulletin said unemployment would continue to rise in the euro zone, with little growth in demand seen for consumer goods.

Elsewhere among regional ratesetters, the Swiss National Bank maintained its easy monetary policy, but turned less gloomy on the impact of the pandemic. In Britain, meanwhile, the finance minister launched a new jobs support scheme. In emerging markets, Turkey surprised markets with a hike in its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25%, sending the lira and bonds higher. Mexico is also set to decide on monetary policy later on Thursday.

MSCI's Emerging Markets Index was down 1.8%.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access

Britains access to European Union markets will be rebalanced, but the City of London will not be shut out completely, the blocs financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said.Dombrovskis set out plans on Thursday to bolster the EUs own ca...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Reaction to death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59. The following are reactions to his death with many writing tributes and sending his family their condolences on social mediaAaron Finch, Australia captain St...

A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar self-sufficient. With the advent of ne...

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.The two-day special session of parliament was convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020