For the 1st time in real estate, Bhutani Group offers an advance return offer

Bringing a paradigm shift to the way assured return is doled out to the buyers, Bhutani Group, the NCR based and leading realty player in commercial real estate, has come with a unique offer where the buyers can get the annual return in advance after making the down payment.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:19 IST
For the 1st time in real estate, Bhutani Group offers an advance return offer
Ashish Bhutani, MD, Bhutani Group. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing a paradigm shift to the way assured return is doled out to the buyers, Bhutani Group, the NCR based and leading realty player in commercial real estate, has come with a unique offer where the buyers can get the annual return in advance after making the down payment. The mega offer will work on their 50:25:25 plan and will be available on all their commercial projects in Noida. The group is expecting revenue of Rs 1000 crore during the festival season.

"Real estate sector has never seen such an offer, and we are hopeful of getting a good response. The down payment is 50 per cent of the total amount, and the customer has to pay the next 25 per cent after three years. The buyer can deduct the annual return of three years from the down payment amount or else we will give them a cheque of three years' annual return after the realisation of their down payment cheque," said Ashish Bhutani, MD, Bhutani Group, while divulging details about the offer. The Mega Offer is valid on all their projects - Grandthum (Sector 1, Greater Noida West), Cyberthum (Sector 140A, Noida) and Alphathum (Sector 90, Noida). All the projects by Bhutani Group are green and are IGBC Gold certified. "The idea behind all our projects is to present the people of Noida with iconic structures that will add value to their lifestyle. The projects offer great office space location for top companies looking for space in the city. With plenty of residential development happening in Noida, the projects enjoy great catchment for both offices and retail spaces," he adds.

With the ongoing festival season, the Group has already started getting inquiries, and the offer announcement is likely to act as a catalyst to sales. "As festival season is approaching, it is our gift to the customers that will help them realise their dreams. Real estate asset has come out strong in these tough times, and we want to iron out every possible hindrance from the path of the buyers. We are sure that this season would be phenomenal as we have witnessed an increased number of queries from end-users. The enquiry to sales ratio is already very encouraging, and it is likely to improve further," said Bhutani. Bhutani Group is synonymous with Best Commercial projects in Noida. Among all the commercial projects in Noida the best commercial projects are delivered by the Bhutani Group, for example, i-Thum, Corenthum located in sector 62, Noida.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

