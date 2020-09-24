Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends validity of FAME-II certificates for approved electric vehicle models

In a written communication, the Department of Heavy Industries said it "has extended the validity of FAME-II certificates for all approved vehicle models (e-2W, e-3W, e-4W) under FAME India scheme Phase-II for a period of three months". The extension is with effect from October 1 to December 31, 2020, it said, adding that all these vehicle models, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, need to be re-validated on or before December 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:22 IST
Govt extends validity of FAME-II certificates for approved electric vehicle models

The government has extended the validity of the certificates for availing benefits under the FAME-II scheme for all approved electric vehicle models by three months till December 31. In a written communication, the Department of Heavy Industries said it "has extended the validity of FAME-II certificates for all approved vehicle models (e-2W, e-3W, e-4W) under FAME India scheme Phase-II for a period of three months".

The extension is with effect from October 1 to December 31, 2020, it said, adding that all these vehicle models, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, need to be re-validated on or before December 31, 2020.  The government in March last year notified the second phase of the FAME India scheme with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme spanning three years will offer an incentive of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 35,000 electric four-wheelers with an ex-factory price of up to Rs 15 lakh, and incentive of Rs 13,000 each to 20,000 strong hybrid four-wheelers with the ex-factory price of up to Rs 15 lakh, the Department of Heavy Industries had earlier said.

The scheme will also support 5 lakh e-rickshaws having ex-factory price of up to Rs 5 lakh with an incentive of Rs 50,000 each, it added. The scheme covers buses with EV technology; electric, plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid four-wheelers; electric three-wheelers, including e-rickshaws, and electric two-wheelers.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crime charges

A special international court said Thursday that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovos 1998-1999 war has been arrested as part of a war crimes and crimes against humanity probe stemming from the conflict with Serbia. The ...

COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy, BRD M...

German Catholic Church to offer abuse victims compensation

The victims of sexual abuse in Germanys Catholic Church can apply for compensation payments of up to 50,000 euros from next year, the chairman of the German Bishops Conference DBK said on Thursday. According to a study from 2018 on abuse in...

HC seeks Sanjay Raut's reply on Kangana's plea over bungalow demolition

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to file a reply to actor Kangana Ranauts petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow here, and said it will start final hearing from Friday. The hearing can not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020