Govt extends validity of FAME-II certificates for approved electric vehicle models

The government has extended the validity of the certificates for availing benefits under the FAME-II scheme for all approved electric vehicle models by three months till December 31. In a written communication, the Department of Heavy Industries said it "has extended the validity of FAME-II certificates for all approved vehicle models (e-2W, e-3W, e-4W) under FAME India scheme Phase-II for a period of three months".

The extension is with effect from October 1 to December 31, 2020, it said, adding that all these vehicle models, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, need to be re-validated on or before December 31, 2020. The government in March last year notified the second phase of the FAME India scheme with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme spanning three years will offer an incentive of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 35,000 electric four-wheelers with an ex-factory price of up to Rs 15 lakh, and incentive of Rs 13,000 each to 20,000 strong hybrid four-wheelers with the ex-factory price of up to Rs 15 lakh, the Department of Heavy Industries had earlier said.

The scheme will also support 5 lakh e-rickshaws having ex-factory price of up to Rs 5 lakh with an incentive of Rs 50,000 each, it added. The scheme covers buses with EV technology; electric, plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid four-wheelers; electric three-wheelers, including e-rickshaws, and electric two-wheelers.