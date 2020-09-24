CSEP appoints Vikram Singh as Chairman, Rakesh Mohan as President

The Centre for Social and Economic Progress, a policy think tank, on Thursday said it has appointed Vikram Singh Mehta as Chairman and former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan as the Centre’s President. Vikram Singh Mehta was the former Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India.

Eminent people like Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Hari Bhartia, Gaurav Dalmia, and Vikram Kirloskar were appointed as the initial members of its governing board, the think tank said in a statement. The board will be expanded further to include diverse mix of industrialists , academics and public policy practitioners, it added.

The Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) started in 2013 as Brookings India, an overseas centre of the Brookings Institution. After seven years of partnership, the two institutions formally separated as of September 10, 2020. The Centre was relaunched with a new name and identity, and seeks to carry forward and build upon the legacy of Brookings India, the statement said.