Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19. Bradford, northern England-based Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket group, said it was limiting consumers buying products such as soaps, rice, toilet rolls, disinfectants and bleach to a maximum of three items.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:32 IST
Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.

Bradford, northern England-based Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket group, said it was limiting consumers buying products such as soaps, rice, toilet rolls, disinfectants and bleach to a maximum of three items. It has also applied some caps to online orders. "We've got decent stock levels but we want to be sure that they are available for everyone," said a Morrisons spokesman.

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Andrex toilet rolls and Kleenex wipes, said it was currently seeing a moderate increase in the demand for Andrex toilet tissue, but that it had more than enough product to ensure a steady supply across the UK. "Our supply chain to our retail partners is running smoothly meaning we are well equipped to respond to, and meet, increased demand when required," a company spokesperson said.

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, behind kitchen and bathroom surface care brand Viakal, in an email said it felt good about its level of preparedness "for whatever turns the retail market might take," using its learnings from the first Covid-19 wave in the UK in March. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a new spike in the pandemic, with new restrictions likely to last six months.

That prompted speculation over whether there could be stockpiling, or panic buying, of groceries similar to that seen in March when supermarket shelves were stripped bare, leading to the rationing of certain items. Images on social media showed some gaps in supermarkets' shelves.

However, market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Walmart-owned Asda have not imposed any new restrictions. Earlier this week the bosses of both Tesco and Aldi, Britain's fifth largest player, said supplies were plentiful but called on shoppers to only buy what they need.

"We just don't want to see a return to unnecessary panic buying because that creates a tension in the supply chain that's not necessary," said Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis. Reckitt Benckiser, the company behind Dettol cleaning products, has optimised its supply network to maximise production, a spokeswoman said, and will continue to do everything it can to meet increased consumer demand.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...

Firefighters wrest control over half of massive California wildfire

Firefighters on Thursday said they had contained about half of a massive blaze ravaging Los Angeles County for nearly a month, as a fire season that has killed dozens across the U.S. West took another hopeful turn.The Bobcat Fire burning ou...

U.S. to execute first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government plans on Thursday to execute Christopher Vialva, a convicted murderer and the first Black man to face the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020