Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 dead after ultralight aircraft crashes on Texas interstate

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 am that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, located about 60 miles (97 km) north of Austin. Washko said the two men aboard the Quicksilver MX II Sprint aircraft were taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where they were pronounced dead.

PTI | Harkerheights | Updated: 25-09-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:48 IST
2 dead after ultralight aircraft crashes on Texas interstate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men died after their ultralight aircraft crashed on an interstate in front of a hospital in Central Texas on Thursday, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 am that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, located about 60 miles (97 km) north of Austin.

Washko said the two men aboard the Quicksilver MX II Sprint aircraft were taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where they were pronounced dead. He was not releasing their names pending notification of family. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the single-engine aircraft hit a guardrail on the interstate. He said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground being injured.

The aircraft had taken off from nearby Skylark Field Airport in Killeen, Washko said. He did not know the aircraft's destination. Washko said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...

Firefighters wrest control over half of massive California wildfire

Firefighters on Thursday said they had contained about half of a massive blaze ravaging Los Angeles County for nearly a month, as a fire season that has killed dozens across the U.S. West took another hopeful turn.The Bobcat Fire burning ou...

U.S. to execute first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government plans on Thursday to execute Christopher Vialva, a convicted murderer and the first Black man to face the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020