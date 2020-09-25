Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN panel says corruption hits the poor hardest

A U.N. panel says tax abuse, corruption and money laundering are draining hundreds of billions of dollars from governments that could help the world's poor. We're all being robbed, especially the world's poor.” She said trust in the finance system is essential to tackle global challenges including poverty, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. “Instead we get dithering and delay bordering on complicity,” Grybauskaitė said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 08:50 IST
UN panel says corruption hits the poor hardest

A U.N. panel says tax abuse, corruption and money laundering are draining hundreds of billions of dollars from governments that could help the world's poor. A report from the high-level panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity published Thursday said governments can't agree on the problem or the solution. But they're also losing an estimated $500 billion due to corporate tax avoidance from profit-sharing enterprises.

In addition, the panel estimated that $7 trillion in private wealth is hidden in tax haven countries, with 10% of world GDP held offshore, and that money laundering amounts to around $1.6 trillion per year, or 2.7% of global GDP. “Corruption and tax avoidance are rampant,” said former Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaitė, a panel co-chair. “Too many banks are in cahoots and too many governments are stuck in the past. We're all being robbed, especially the world's poor.” She said trust in the finance system is essential to tackle global challenges including poverty, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Instead we get dithering and delay bordering on complicity,” Grybauskaitė said. The report said criminals exploited the COVID-19 pandemic as governments relaxed controls to speed up health care and social protection.

“Our weakness in tackling corruption and financial crime has been further exposed by ... COVID-19,” said former Niger prime minister Ibrahim Mayaki, a panel co-chair. “Resources to stop the spread, keep people alive and put food on tables are instead lost to corruption and abuse. The panel's goal is to help achieve U.N. goals for 2030 that include ending extreme poverty, preserving the environment and achieving gender equality.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic HK lawmakers stage brief protest in legislature against China arrests

Pro-democracy Hong Kong politicians staged a brief protest in the citys legislature on Friday to call for the release of 12 activists arrested by Chinese authorities at sea last month as they tried to flee to Taiwan by boat. Chinese police ...

Indian-American-led research team wins $100,000 NIH prize for phone-based saliva test

A research team led by an Indian-American has won USD 100,000 prize for developing a quick, non-invasive, mobile phone-based system to detect infectious diseases, inflammation and nutritional deficiencies in saliva. The Cornell researchers ...

Assam CM distributes financial assistance under 'Arundhati Gold Scheme'

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Arundhati Gold Scheme in Guwahati on Thursday. Under this scheme, the State government aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to newly ...

Amazon adds to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets, including Echo and Echo dot speakers with a new spherical design. The worlds largest online retailer has worked for years to popularize spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020