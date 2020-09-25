PSU banks on-board 1-cr account holders on digital payment modes in a month

Left Menu
The finance ministry on Friday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about one crore customers on digital payment modes in just one month of the launch of 'Digital Apnayen' campaign. Committed to transform India into a digitally empowered society!" Under the campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch on digital payment mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:21 IST
The finance ministry on Friday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about one crore customers on digital payment modes in just one month of the launch of 'Digital Apnayen' campaign. The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers to use digital banking channels, was launched on August 15 under the aegis of the government's Digital India initiative.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a tweet, "DFS's #DigitalApnayen campaign gets off to a roaring start! PSBs on-board 1 Cr A/c holders on digital payment modes in 31 days of campaign launch. Committed to transform India into a digitally empowered society!" Under the campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch on digital payment mode. Banks were also advised to consider reward and recognistion programme for their branches and business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting the campaign.

